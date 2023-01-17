Five Players That Could Make Their First All-Star Teams in 2023

At the 2022 All-Star Game in Los Angeles, 37 players made their All-Star debuts.

Young stars like Julio Rodríguez and Shane McClanahan highlighted the group of first-timers and set the stage for more young talent to be on display this upcoming summer at T-Mobile Park.

Top prospects like Adley Rutschman, Michael Harris II and Steven Kwan debuted in 2022 and put on outstanding performances — but none were named All-Stars. With players of that caliber returning for their sophomore seasons, we should get another large list of first-time All-Stars in 2023.

In this article, I will look at five players who could head to Seattle in July, but I won’t have any second-year players like the trio above. That means names like Spencer Strider, Jeremy Peña, Oneil Cruz and Félix Bautista are off the table, although all four could make their All-Star debuts this summer as well.