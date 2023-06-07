Corbin Carroll Is Everything The Diamondbacks Hoped He Would Be

The D-backs knew they had a good thing, so in March 2023, they signed Carroll to an eight-year, $111 million extension. As Steve Gilbert points out, it is the biggest contract for an MLB player with fewer than 100 days of service time who has not played in a league outside the United States.

“I’ve felt that faith from the organization since the draft. This is a place where I feel very supported both on and off the field. Nothing has changed for me there,” Carroll said. “Obviously they put some financial backing behind that now. But I want to go out there and be the same guy and player and not put any added pressure on myself and just go play baseball.”

He is 22 years old and may potentially be with the Diamondbacks until he is 31.

Thus far, it’s proving to be money well spent.

Okay, How’s the Offense?

Before we get into the offensive numbers, let’s take a moment to detail that “plus speed” Baseball America alluded to.

According to Baseball Savant, Corbin Carroll is the fourth-fastest player in MLB right now, with a sprint speed of 30.1 ft/sec. (Bobby Witt Jr is the fastest at 30.4 ft/sec.) Carroll can run from home plate to first base in 4.07 seconds. (Only Ji-Hwan Bae is faster.) In other words, Corbin Carroll’s speed is elite.