How To Watch, Stream 2024 MLB All-Star Game Events

The starting lineups have been selected. The rosters have been revealed. The biggest stars in the game are gearing up for a fun, light-hearted night of competition. It’s almost time for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

The Midsummer Classic marks the unofficial halfway point of the MLB season. It’s a chance to watch the biggest stars in the American League and National League face off in the highest-profile exhibition match on the baseball calendar.

The All-Star Game doesn’t have any effect on the playoffs or the postseason race, but it still reels in millions of viewers from around the world every year.

What’s more, with the All-Star Game comes five full days of baseball and baseball-related activities. Kicking everything off will be the second annual HBCU Swingman Classic. The final event is, of course, the 94th MLB All-Star Game. In between, you’ll find the All-Star Futures Game, the MLB Draft, the Home Run Derby, and more.