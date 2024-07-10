How To Watch, Stream 2024 MLB All-Star Game Events

Everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch the Futures Game, MLB Draft, Home Run Derby, All-Star Game, and more.

By Leo Morgenstern | | | Comments count:0
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 17: Detail view of a 2024 All Star Game logo on a hat during a game between the Texas Rangers and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on April 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

The starting lineups have been selected. The rosters have been revealed. The biggest stars in the game are gearing up for a fun, light-hearted night of competition. It’s almost time for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

The Midsummer Classic marks the unofficial halfway point of the MLB season. It’s a chance to watch the biggest stars in the American League and National League face off in the highest-profile exhibition match on the baseball calendar.

The All-Star Game doesn’t have any effect on the playoffs or the postseason race, but it still reels in millions of viewers from around the world every year.

What’s more, with the All-Star Game comes five full days of baseball and baseball-related activities. Kicking everything off will be the second annual HBCU Swingman Classic. The final event is, of course, the 94th MLB All-Star Game. In between, you’ll find the All-Star Futures Game, the MLB Draft, the Home Run Derby, and more.

Ad

Ad – content continues below

Just Baseball has you covered with everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch all the events taking place from July 12-16 in Arlington.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Week Guide

2024 MLB All-Star Events: Full Schedule

Who We Thought Should Start the All-Star Game

How To Watch the 2024 HBCU Swingman Classic

  • Date: Friday, July 12
  • Time:  7:00 PM CT / 8:00 PM ET
  • Ballpark: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, the MLB App

Tickets for the HBCU Swingman Classic are available on MLB.com.

How To Watch the 2024 All-Star Futures Game

DENVER, CO – JULY 11: Francisco Alvarez #30 of National League Futures Team is congratulated by Luis Campusano #15 and others as National League Futures Team players celebrate a win over the American League Futures Team at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
  • Date: Saturday, July 13
  • Time: 3:10 PM CT / 4:10 PM ET
  • Ballpark: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, the MLB App

Three-in-one tickets for all three events on All-Star Saturday (the Futures Game, the Futures Skills Showcase, and the Celebrity Softball Game) are available on MLB.com.

MLB Top 100 Prospects 2024

How To Watch the Inaugural Futures Skills Showcase

  • Date: Saturday, July 13
  • Time: Immediately following the All-Star Futures Game
  • Ballpark: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
  • TV Channel: Will air on MLB Network on Sunday, July 14 at 9:00 AM CT / 10:00 AM ET
  • Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, and the MLB App (available Sunday, July 14)

Three-in-one tickets for all three events on All-Star Saturday (the Futures Game, the Futures Skills Showcase, and the Celebrity Softball Game) are available on MLB.com.

How To Watch the 2024 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

  • Date: Saturday, July 13
  • Time: 7:45 PM CT / 8:45 PM ET
  • Ballpark: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
  • TV Channel: N/A
  • Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, the MLB App, MLB YouTube, MLB Facebook, Samsung TV+ | MLB FAST Channel, House of Highlights YouTube (per MLB.com)

Three-in-one tickets for all three events on All-Star Saturday (the Futures Game, the Futures Skills Showcase, and the Celebrity Softball Game) are available on MLB.com.

How To Watch the 2024 MLB Draft

Rounds 1-2 (Day One)

  • Date: Sunday, July 14
  • Time: 5:00 PM CT / 6:00 PM ET
  • Ballpark: Cowtown Coliseum, Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, the MLB App
MLB Mock Draft 3.0: A New Top Overall Pick

Rounds 3-10 (Day Two)

  • Date: Monday, July 15
  • Time: 1:00 PM CT / 2:00 PM ET (per MLB.com)
  • Ballpark: Cowtown Coliseum, Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV Channel: N/A
  • Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, the MLB App

Final Rounds (Day Three)

  • Date: Tuesday, July 16
  • Time: 1:00 PM CT / 2:00 PM ET
  • Ballpark: Cowtown Coliseum, Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV Channel: N/A
  • Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, the MLB App

How To Watch the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby

Pete Alonso HR Derby
CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 08: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets celebrates after advancing to the final round of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Progressive Field on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
  • Date: Monday, July 15
  • Time: 7:00 PM CT / 8:00 PM ET
  • Ballpark: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Streaming Options: Streaming services that carry ESPN

Tickets for the Home Run Derby are available on MLB.com.

Ad

Ad – content continues below

How Did We Do Predicting the All-Star Starters?

How To Watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Game

  • Date: Tuesday, July 16
  • Time:  7:00 PM CT / 8:00 PM ET
  • Ballpark: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Streaming Options: Streaming services that carry FOX

Watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Canada

  • TV Channel: Rogers Sportsnet
  • Streaming Options: Sportsnet+

Watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in the United Kingdom

  • TV Channel: TNT Sports
  • Streaming Options: Streaming services that carry TNT Sports

Tickets for the All-Star Game are available on MLB.com.

Dates, times, and TV/streaming options according to the latest updates on MLB.com.

Ad

|

Comment:

Comments count:0
Tags: All-Star GameFutures GameHome Run DerbyHow To WatchMLB Draft
Leo Morgenstern

Written by

Leo Morgenstern |

Leo Morgenstern is an editor for Just Baseball and a writer for FanGraphs and MLB Trade Rumors. His work has also appeared at Baseball Prospectus, Pitcher…

Read more from Leo Morgenstern