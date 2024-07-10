How To Watch, Stream 2024 MLB All-Star Game Events
Everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch the Futures Game, MLB Draft, Home Run Derby, All-Star Game, and more.
The starting lineups have been selected. The rosters have been revealed. The biggest stars in the game are gearing up for a fun, light-hearted night of competition. It’s almost time for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.
The Midsummer Classic marks the unofficial halfway point of the MLB season. It’s a chance to watch the biggest stars in the American League and National League face off in the highest-profile exhibition match on the baseball calendar.
The All-Star Game doesn’t have any effect on the playoffs or the postseason race, but it still reels in millions of viewers from around the world every year.
What’s more, with the All-Star Game comes five full days of baseball and baseball-related activities. Kicking everything off will be the second annual HBCU Swingman Classic. The final event is, of course, the 94th MLB All-Star Game. In between, you’ll find the All-Star Futures Game, the MLB Draft, the Home Run Derby, and more.
Just Baseball has you covered with everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch all the events taking place from July 12-16 in Arlington.
2024 MLB All-Star Events: Full Schedule
- Friday, July 12: HBCU Swingman Classic
- Saturday, July 13: All-Star Futures Game
- Saturday, July 13: Futures Skills Showcase
- Saturday, July 13: Celebrity Softball Game
- Sunday, July 14-Tuesday, July 16: MLB Draft
- Monday, July 15: Home Run Derby
- Tuesday, July 16: All-Star Game
How To Watch the 2024 HBCU Swingman Classic
- Date: Friday, July 12
- Time: 7:00 PM CT / 8:00 PM ET
- Ballpark: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, the MLB App
Tickets for the HBCU Swingman Classic are available on MLB.com.
How To Watch the 2024 All-Star Futures Game
- Date: Saturday, July 13
- Time: 3:10 PM CT / 4:10 PM ET
- Ballpark: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, the MLB App
Three-in-one tickets for all three events on All-Star Saturday (the Futures Game, the Futures Skills Showcase, and the Celebrity Softball Game) are available on MLB.com.
How To Watch the Inaugural Futures Skills Showcase
- Date: Saturday, July 13
- Time: Immediately following the All-Star Futures Game
- Ballpark: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: Will air on MLB Network on Sunday, July 14 at 9:00 AM CT / 10:00 AM ET
- Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, and the MLB App (available Sunday, July 14)
Three-in-one tickets for all three events on All-Star Saturday (the Futures Game, the Futures Skills Showcase, and the Celebrity Softball Game) are available on MLB.com.
How To Watch the 2024 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
- Date: Saturday, July 13
- Time: 7:45 PM CT / 8:45 PM ET
- Ballpark: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: N/A
- Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, the MLB App, MLB YouTube, MLB Facebook, Samsung TV+ | MLB FAST Channel, House of Highlights YouTube (per MLB.com)
Three-in-one tickets for all three events on All-Star Saturday (the Futures Game, the Futures Skills Showcase, and the Celebrity Softball Game) are available on MLB.com.
How To Watch the 2024 MLB Draft
Rounds 1-2 (Day One)
- Date: Sunday, July 14
- Time: 5:00 PM CT / 6:00 PM ET
- Ballpark: Cowtown Coliseum, Fort Worth, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, the MLB App
Rounds 3-10 (Day Two)
- Date: Monday, July 15
- Time: 1:00 PM CT / 2:00 PM ET (per MLB.com)
- Ballpark: Cowtown Coliseum, Fort Worth, Texas
- TV Channel: N/A
- Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, the MLB App
Final Rounds (Day Three)
- Date: Tuesday, July 16
- Time: 1:00 PM CT / 2:00 PM ET
- Ballpark: Cowtown Coliseum, Fort Worth, Texas
- TV Channel: N/A
- Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, the MLB App
How To Watch the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby
- Date: Monday, July 15
- Time: 7:00 PM CT / 8:00 PM ET
- Ballpark: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming Options: Streaming services that carry ESPN
Tickets for the Home Run Derby are available on MLB.com.
How To Watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Game
- Date: Tuesday, July 16
- Time: 7:00 PM CT / 8:00 PM ET
- Ballpark: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming Options: Streaming services that carry FOX
Watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Canada
- TV Channel: Rogers Sportsnet
- Streaming Options: Sportsnet+
Watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in the United Kingdom
- TV Channel: TNT Sports
- Streaming Options: Streaming services that carry TNT Sports
Tickets for the All-Star Game are available on MLB.com.
