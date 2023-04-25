Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez Need to Start for the Mets

Outside of the San Diego Padres, there might not be a team in baseball that is more win-now than the New York Mets this season. It comes with the territory when the team is owned by Steve Cohen, the man who has a luxury tax threshold named after him in the new CBA.

Cohen all but promised a World Series in three-to-five years of his ownership of the Mets and they are now in year three. This puts the franchise in a very complicated position when it comes to the management of their prospects, as they balance development with contention.

Teams like the Pittsburgh Pirates or Cincinnati Reds can simply play all their top prospects and give them room to fail, because the MLB learning curve is the toughest jump for any young player to make. Yet if the expectation for a team is to win 100 games, waiting for a prospect to learn is sometimes the hardest thing to do.

Last year the Mets did what is always the safest thing for a franchise. They let their kids develop on the farm. It was not until August 17th that the Mets called on one of their top prospects to fill an MLB need, when Luis Guillorme got hurt and they promoted Brett Baty to play third base.