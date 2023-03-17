Hunter Brown Set To Play Bigger Role For Houston Astros in 2023

Javier probably has the nastiest stuff on this staff, coming off a season where he struck out 194 batters over just 148.2 innings pitched. He went on to allow just one hit and no runs across his two playoff starts in the ALCS and the World Series.

Losing a Cy Young is never easy, but Valdez and Javier will slide up and help the Astros to absorb the loss of Verlander. Still, other guys will have to step up to solidify the spots in the middle of the rotation that those two once held down.

Luis Garcia is certainly a viable no. 3 starter, coming off two seasons in which he was as dependable as they come. The 26-year-old pitched to a 3.46 ERA as a rookie and only fell off slightly to a 3.72 ERA in his sophomore season. When you look at his workload, Garcia made 28 starts and eclipsed 155 innings pitched in both seasons.

Garcia is currently starring on the World Baseball Classic stage, pitching for Venezuela. Another Astros starter whose team advanced to the quarterfinals is Jose Urquidy, as he is part of Team Mexico.

Urquidy was the odd man out of the rotation during the postseason, but he looks to return and will likely open as the fourth starter. While advanced metrics seem to point to some regression, Urquidy has still managed to pitch to a sub-4.00 ERA across 48 starts over the last two seasons. There may be limited upside for the 27-year-old, but he’s at least a dependable arm to eat innings on a great team, with a strong bullpen behind him.

Having that type of depth ahead of him takes some pressure off of Brown to perform at the highest level. His stuff speaks for itself. Brown can light up the radar gun with an above-average fastball at 97 mph and flashes great command of his secondary pitches. According to @MLBMetrics on Twitter, Brown was the first rookie since Roy Halladay to throw at least 20 innings, have an ERA under 1.00, and record 20 strikeouts in his first seven MLB outings. That is great company to be in.