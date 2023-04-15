Loaded NL Rookie of the Year Race Is Already Heating Up

Expect to see Carroll go toe-to-toe with any NL newcomer all season long, if not right at the forefront of the race.

Jordan Walker

At just 20 years old, the game’s No. 2 prospect has wasted no time getting acclimated to big league pitching. After 14 contests, Walker finally proved himself to be human after all on Thursday against the Pirates, failing to record a hit for the first time in his young MLB career. It snapped a 12-game hit streak that began on Opening Day, a stretch that ranks among the game’s all-time greats for a player age 20 or younger.

Most consecutive games with a hit to begin a career by a player aged 20 or younger in the Live Ball Era



Jordan Walker 10*

Ted Williams 9



*active streak pic.twitter.com/6fJdIcGyuu — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 11, 2023

Walker has shown some early pop, already blasting a pair of home runs for the Redbirds. His OPS currently sits at .784, but it was at .894 entering Thursday’s game. That’s just another sign of how a player’s numbers can drastically change in a hurry so early in the season.

For a guy that could easily profile as a tight end at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, it’s easy to marvel at Walker’s speed. Sure, he doesn’t run quite like his fellow rookie Carroll (who ranks in the 100th percentile in Baseball Savant’s Sprint Speed), but Walker ranks toward the top of the league in sprint speed himself. In fact, he stole 22 bases in Double-A Springfield last year.

His defense has been suspect thus far. Some of that is due to the fact that he is more accustomed to third base (the position he was drafted to play) but has been moved to the outfield thanks to the future Hall of Famer boxing him out at the hot corner. Walker should have no issues hitting his way toward the top spot in the Rookie of the Year marathon. However, it’s a question of whether or not he will be running the race with cinder blocks tied to his feet, since his defense will deteriorate some of his value, especially when measured by WAR.

James Outman

The Dodgers are doing it again: digging up a hidden gem in whom they found value that many others didn’t, then proceeding to properly develop said player and turn them into a star in L.A. They did it with Tony Gonsolin, a ninth-round pick out of St. Mary’s, and they revived the careers of Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Chris Taylor. There are plenty of other examples as well.