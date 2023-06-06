Just Baseball’s Top Prospect Elly De La Cruz Promoted to the Reds

Offense

A switch-hitter with big time raw power, De La Cruz has wowed with his jaw-dropping power through his first couple pro seasons. The 21-year-old features long levers and impressive bat speed, generating elite exit velocities and majestic home runs that carry deep out of sight. His 108 mph 90th percentile exit velocity was the highest mark in the organization last season and he produced 22 batted balls over 110 mph.

Of his two swings, De La Cruz packs more of a punch from the left side with a smoother swing that allows him to attack the entire field a bit better. His right-handed swing is a bit flatter and his lower half is not as effectively involved, but he is still a productive hitter from that side. The uneven at-bats could likely play a part in his left side being ahead of the other this early in his career.

Considering his present ability to impact the baseball with more room to fill out in his frame, it would not be extreme to project 80 grade power for the shortstop. The larger question in regards to De La Cruz’s ceiling is around how much he is going to hit, but his ridiculously high slugging on contact and improved body control in the box bode well, even if he is a fringy hitter.

His 80% zone contact rate is strong enough to provide optimism that De La Cruz can be an average hitter–especially from the left-handed batter’s box. His 31% strikeout rate seems to be more of a byproduct his high chase rates and overall iffy swing decisions; at 6-foot-5, he also has to deal with a larger strike zone than most hitters. He is quick enough to get to tough pitches and displays impressive plate coverage.

With more maturity, he should be able to get his strikeout rates to a more palatable level, but his ridiculous power output should help with that too. De La Cruz has a chance to be one of the most powerful switch-hitters we’ve ever seen.

Defense/Speed

There were some initial questions within the industry as to whether De La Cruz could stick at shortstop as he physically matures, but given that he is an off-the-charts athlete with a rocket for an arm, added muscle and weight shouldn’t hold him back much, if at all. He quelled many concerns about his shortstop ability this year by showcasing impressive range and footwork with a plus-plus arm.