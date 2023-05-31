Kodai Senga’s Ghost Fork is Proving to Be Worthy of the Name

This is Ghost. It was one of the first sentences in English that Kodai Senga delighted the New York media and Mets fans alike with. The Japanese star came to the states this season with plenty of hype and a pitch that brought all the intrigue. His patented ‘Ghost Fork’.

Everyone wondered if the pitch that had dazzled fans and befuddled hitters in the NPB could translate against MLB hitters. A marketing campaign featuring a ghost holding a pitchfork only added to the anticipation surrounding the pitch.

But more than a great name, it would have to be great against MLB hitters if the Mets and Senga were going to sell all that merchandise. So far this year, and particularly last night, the pitch has been worthy of those ghost fork car decals.

Senga is coming off his best start of the season, his first against the division rival Philadelphia Phillies. Pitching in front of a Citi Field crowd, Senga allowed just one hit, walked none and struck nine across seven scoreless innings pitched. His final pitch was his 100th, where Senga delivered his last strikeout of the day to a roaring ovation