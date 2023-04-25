Looking Back at Anthony Volpe’s First Few Weeks in the Majors

When the dust settled, it was the 21-year-old who was victorious, with the club using Kiner-Falefa in more of a utility role while Peraza started the year at Triple-A (he would soon be promoted himself following Giancarlo Stanton’s hamstring injury). With Volpe penciled in as the Yankees shortstop to start the season (and for the foreseeable future), the New Jersey product also received a message of support from legend Derek Jeter.

Anthony Volpe would be the youngest Yankee to start on Opening Day since Derek Jeter, per @SlangsOnSports pic.twitter.com/nRW9xeAyVD — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 24, 2023

Volpe and His Role

This was a big deal for Volpe: he was going to be starting for the Bronx Bombers and taking the reins at shortstop. Fast forward to the end of April, and the righty batter has seen his fair share of growing pains but continues to hold his own with one of the most polarizing franchises in MLB history.

At the plate, he currently owns a .188/.317/.319 slash line with four extra-base hits, including two home runs. Because of his plus speed, Volpe has started a handful of games in the leadoff spot (and the nine-hole, sometimes considered the second leadoff spot), and he has already stolen eight bases this year without being caught once. His Baseball Savant sliders are sitting on the wrong side for most hitting statistics (he ranks in the 20th percentile or lower in five different categories), but he is drawing walks at a high clip, with 13 to start the year. The one area where he is struggling most is with strikeouts; he currently has a 30.5% strikeout rate. He has also had particular difficulty against offspeed pitches such as changeups (.060 xBA) and curveballs (.076 xBA).

Defensively, Volpe has amassed a .973 fielding percentage with two errors, including a costly misplay against the Blue Jays this past weekend that helped Toronto extend the inning and rally to win the game. Overall, however, he has been great defensively, as demonstrated by his 4 DRS and 2 OAA. He has also helped convert eight double plays on the year.

Looking Ahead

While his bat has been a bit outmatched at times, there is no denying that Volpe’s presence in the lineup can be a real game-changer on both sides of the ball.

SEE YA 👋



Anthony Volpe's 2-run homer gives the Yankees the lead in the 8th!!



(via @Yankees)pic.twitter.com/r0gp2ovDfF — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 22, 2023

When he is on base, he is a base-stealing threat who can really turn the tide for the Yankees and get in scoring position for the top of the lineup. As well, his bat does have lots of raw power, as evidenced by his 61 extra-base hits last season in the minor leagues. He just needs to put the ball in play more often. He has also proven he can handle shortstop and make the routine plays required at the position; his athleticism and speed are on display on a daily basis.