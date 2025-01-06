The Boston Red Sox Should Still Have Money To Spend

When evaluating the Boston Red Sox‘s 2024 season, it’s easy to see their 81-81 record and third straight year without postseason baseball and not think much of it in terms of success.

However, 2024 was more than just a mediocre .500 season for the Red Sox. They took immense strides in establishing the groundwork for competitive baseball in Boston in the near future, and that can’t quantified by just an average-looking record.

They received huge contributions in their rotation all across the board, and they shocked many by finishing within the top 10 in starters’ ERA, WHIP and AVG against without a clear-cut ace.

Tanner Houck became an All-Star in 2024 and demonstrated some unexpected upside as a top-line starter.