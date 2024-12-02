It is Past Time for the Red Sox to Spend in Free Agency

Can you believe that it’s only been six years since the Boston Red Sox were the class of MLB? Three straight years atop the AL East eventually culminated in the franchise’s ninth World Series championship in its history.

Since then, the script has been flipped. Just one playoff appearance for one of baseball’s most storied franchises and three last-place finishes in the division over the last six seasons.

Two of those last-place finishes took place in 2022 and 2023, but the Sox took a step forward this past year. They stayed in contention for a playoff spot through the final week of the season before ultimately finishing third in the AL East with an 81-81 record.

A youth movement led the way for Boston in 2024. On offense, now 28-year-olds Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran and each had All-Star seasons and also each received votes for AL MVP while 25-year-old Wilyer Abreu was one of the top rookies in the Junior Circuit and even earned a Gold Glove for his defensive efforts.