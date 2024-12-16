Who Should Be the Red Sox Closer in 2025?

The Boston Red Sox rosters of the 21st century have had some all-time great closers occupy the ninth for them, with names like Jonathan Papelbon, Craig Kimbrel and most recently Kenley Jansen picking up saves for them in the recent past.

But now that Kenley Jansen has hit free agency, the Red Sox have some uncertainty surrounding who will anchor their bullpen in 2025.

Now that’s not to say that the Red Sox don’t have any options to close out games for them this season.

In fact, there are a few options that manager Álex Cora has at his disposal to take the ball in the ninth, with former premier closing options: Liam Hendriks and the recently-signed Aroldis Chapman, as well as a breakout star in 2024: Justin Slaten.