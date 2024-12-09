What Jordan Romano’s New Deal Means for the Closer Market

DALLAS — Faced with a puzzle in the back end of their bullpen, the Philadelphia Phillies believe they found a missing piece in a reliever who is looking to prove his dominance again in 2025.

Coming off an injury-plagued season where he appeared in just 13.2 innings over 15 games for the Toronto Blue Jays, Jordan Romano has reportedly inked a contract with the Phillies.

While the final payroll number wasn’t immediately disclosed (the contract is believed to be for one year and above the $7.75 million Romano was expected to get in arbitration in 2025), it’s clear that the Phillies believe there is something still left in the 31-year-old right-hander after he underwent elbow surgery and didn’t pitch after May 29.

Romano, who has a career ERA of 2.90 and ERA+ of 147, struggled last season with the effects of the injury, posting a 6.90 ERA and ERA+ of 63.