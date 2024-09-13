The Boston Red Sox Have Slipped From the Wild Card Race

The Boston Red Sox entered the All-Star break, the unofficial halfway point of the MLB season, riding high. They had just taken two out of three from the Royals, a team that was chasing them in the Wild Card race. All was well in Beantown.

The Red Sox had been playing spectacular baseball for two months before the break, losing just one series between May 29 and July 13. That stretch included series wins against the Phillies and Royals and two series wins against the Yankees.

Boston was 10 games over .500, and dreams of not just a Wild Card berth but potentially chasing down the Orioles and Yankees in the AL East seemed within reach.

The break could not have come at a worse time for this club, though, as the days off seemed to squash their momentum.