Boston Red Sox 2024 Season Preview

The Boston Red Sox have made a habit of creating controversy and angering their fanbase during the offseason. Last year at this time I wrote that the offseason had “been one of the most eventful, and controversial, in recent memory,” and the same cold be said for this past offseason.

Red Sox chairman Tom Werner promised fans that the team would go “full throttle” this offseason, giving Red Sox fans hopes of landing multiple big-name free agents (Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jordan Montgomery, Jorge Soler, Shota Imanaga, Sonny Gray, or Blake Snell), or of a blockbuster trade for Corbin Burnes or Dylan Cease.

Instead, the only significant free agent signed was Lucas Giolito, who gave up the most home runs in baseball in the American League last year. They traded for Vaughn Grissom, a good player but certainly not one with a resume that justifies a comment about going “full throttle”.

When fans began to express their outrage, team president Sam Kennedy called anyone who questioned the organization’s desire to win “liars”. The “town hall” with ownership at winter weekend was canceled, and face of the franchise Rafael Devers and closer Kenley Jansen both called out leadership for not doing enough to help the team this offseason.