Boston Red Sox Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

The 2023 MLB season is drawing to a close, and free agency will soon be upon us. But the Red Sox have already made a big move. The team announced on Wednesday that Craig Breslow will be the new President of Baseball Operations. Breslow, who pitched in the majors for 17 years, won a World Series with the club in 2013.

After his playing career, Breslow was recruited to the Cubs by Theo Epstein, where he quickly worked his way up through the ranks of their front office. His biggest impact with the team was completely revamping the Cubs’ pitching infrastructure, something Boston desperately needs him to recreate.

While Boston’s farm system greatly improved under Chaim Bloom, the pitching prospect department is lacking. But rebuilding a minor league system takes time, and Boston needs pitching now.

Until Breslow addresses the media next Thursday, it’s unclear exactly what his free agency strategy will be. However, it’s unlikely the Red Sox would have fired Bloom unless they were prepared to take the club in a whole new direction. So, Breslow will probably have the green light when it comes to spending. And the area that needs the most attention, is starting pitching.