Brayan Bello’s Extension Is a Sign of Good Things To Come for the Red Sox

The value of a pitcher like Bello, who has the potential to be a true innings eater, cannot be overstated. As for the Red Sox fans, they now have a homegrown rotation anchor they will be able to root for for years to come.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Brayan Bello #66 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Brayan Bello’s Up-and-Down Performance in 2023

Bello got off to a scorching hot start last year and had a stretch from April 29 to July 5 in which he allowed more than two runs only once (and in that one start, he only gave up three). Over this span, he showed the potential to be a true top-end starter.

The young right-hander posted an impressive 92nd-percentile groundball rate and a 95th-percentile offspeed run value, thanks in large part to his otherworldly changeup. He avoided hard contact well, as opponents had just a 7% barrel rate against him.

Bello also limited his walks, allowing just a 6.7% walk rate. These numbers bode well for him moving forward, as he has a very sustainable style of pitching. Further, as the defense behind him improves, he will likely see his ERA drop.

Unfortunately for Bello, he slowed as the 2023 season progressed, finishing the year with a pedestrian 4.24 ERA. He struggled in his day starts, and expectations for the young right-hander began to slip. Fans went from hoping he would be the next Pedro to hoping he would be a serviceable middle-of-the-rotation arm with the potential to rise to a No. 2 starter. The prevailing belief is that if the Red Sox are going to be true contenders, Bello cannot be their ace.

That being said, Bello’s importance in Boston should not be understated. While the organization has a top-five farm system and multiple top-100 prospects, it lacks pitching depth.