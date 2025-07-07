BetMGM Promo Code for MLB Fans: Score Big in 2025
Take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code for baseball fans to use to get in on the betting action in 2025.
Want to bet on how many home runs Judge will hit in 2025? Sure (kind of run-of-the-mill, though). Considering taking a bigger gamble, perhaps? How about going more niche and betting on back-to-back triples? Or a cement-footed catcher to hitting for the cycle?
Whatever your gut is telling you, use JustBaseball’s BetMGM promo code to get a first-bet offer up to $1500 if your first pick loses.
BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry (headquartered out of New Jersey.) We’ve partnered with BetMGM and will be offering a promo code for the entirety of the 2025 MLB season, offseason, and beyond.
Why BetMGM Is a Grand Slam for MLB Betters
BetMGM isn’t just another sportsbook though, it’s an official MLB partner, which means you’re getting the best odds, live betting options, and exclusive promos tailored for baseball fans.
Want to bet on Ohtani’s MVP odds? Or maybe you’re eyeing an underdog to win the World Series? Wherever your head’s at, BetMGM’s got you covered with real-time stats and odds boosts that make every pitch count.
Plus, their app (iOS and Android) lets you bet from the bleachers or your own couch. With this first-bet offer, you can wager up to $1,500 on your first pick, and if it loses, you’ll get bonus bets back to keep swinging.
Top MLB Bets to Use Your BetMGM Bonus On
But what’s the worth of a BetMGM promo code unless we offer some free bets?
Here’s where to put your money (and bonus bets) to get going:
- World Series Odds: The Dodgers are sitting pretty at +350, thanks to a stacked lineup and impressive depth chart. The Yankees aren’t far behind at +400, but if you want something a bit more high-risk? The Padres (at +2800) might be a smart play. Especially if you make a bet now, and they make some moves at the deadline.
- MVP Race: Aaron Judge is the favorite at +300, but Cal Raleigh (+9000) is heating up. A couple of AL injuries, and he might be a smart play.
- Player Props: Bet on Shohei Ohtani to hit over 1.5 HRs in a week (+200). He’s already at 21 HRs this season—never sleep on him.
Want more stats to inform your bets? Check out our latest MVP odds breakdown or dive into our constantly updated World Series odds for 2025. Ready to place your bet?
How to Sign Up and Claim Your BetMGM Promo Code
Getting your $1,500 first-bet offer is as easy as a bunt down the third-base line. Here’s how to do it:
- Click to Sign Up: Use our link to head to BetMGM’s site.
- Enter Promo Code: Use code JUSTBASEBALL during registration.
- Deposit and Bet: Deposit at least $10 and place your first bet (up to $1,500) on any MLB market.
- Get Your Bonus: If your first pick loses, BetMGM will credit you with bonus bets up to $1,500 within 24 hours.
Terms to Know: You must be 21+, located in an eligible state (e.g., NJ, PA, MI), and a new user. Bonus bets expire after 7 days, so use them fast! Check BetMGM’s Promotions page for full details.
Don’t wait—this offer is really fun. Claim Your First-Bet Offer!
More MLB Betting Tips from Just Baseball
Want to make smarter bets? We’ve got you covered with more MLB insights:
- Cy Young Betting Odds for 2025: Which Pitcher Is Taking Home the Hardware This Year? (June 2025): See who’s leading the Cy Young race, updated all season long.
- Not Gambling Advice: Baseball Picks for Today — Odds, Bets & Lines: Get the numbers that matter, every day courtesy of Just Baseball’s betting expert, Peter Appel.
- Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire 2025: Build your dream team.
If you have any questions related to responsible gambling at BetMGM, please get in touch with the Responsible Gaming Team at responsiblegaming@on.betmgm.ca. Please note, it may take 24 to 48 hours before you receive a response. For immediate assistance, please contact Customer Service via the web-portal or via e-mail at support@on.betmgm.ca.
BetMGM also offers several other resources for responsible gambling:
This not-for-profit agency offers information and resources for problem gamblers and their loved ones.
CAMH provides educational and self-help resources for those who want to get back in control, and those who want to help them.
The YMCA Youth Gambling Awareness Program is a free service offering educational, preventive programs to raise awareness of the risks of gambling and promote healthy, active lifestyles for young people.
GamTalk features chatrooms and forums for those experiencing problems with gambling to connect with one another. Read and share stories, find information and support, and get links to helpful local professionals.