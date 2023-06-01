MLB World Series Odds Entering June

We are through the first third of the season, as every team has played over 54 games, giving us a representative sample size of what they will be in 2023. There is still plenty of time for things to change, but with the calendar now flipping to June, we can really take stock in where things are around the league.

Before the season, we took a look at the World Series odds for each team and who had the best chance to win it all this season. Now let’s take a look again to see how things have changed over the last few months.

All odds are provided from our partners at BetMGM. If you sign up to BetMGM with our promo code JUSTBASEBALL you will receive up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets back if your first bet doesn’t win.

MLB World Series Odds

Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers: +500

Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros: +650

New York Yankees: +1200

New York Mets: +1600

Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres: +1800

Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers: +2000

Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers: +2500

St. Louis Cardinals: +3000

Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels: +3500

San Francisco Giants: +5000

Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox: +6000

Cleveland Guardians: +6600

Chicago Cubs: +10000

Miami Marlins: +12500

Pittsburgh Pirates: 15000

Chicago White Sox: +20000

Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds: +50000

Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics: +10000

Looking at the World Series odds in comparison to where they were preseason, the biggest change you will see at the top is the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers suddenly becoming the favorites, while offseason spenders like the Mets and Padres have fallen off significantly.