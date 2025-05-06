Not Gambling Advice: Baseball Picks for Today — Odds, Bets & Lines (May 6, 2025)

His high in the minors to start the season was 79 pitches, and then in his first start, he completed six innings in 77 pitches. I made his pitch count projection for this game 85. Dustin May got to 86 pitches in his second start, so I think they’ll let him get to that mark, then pull him out. I’ll tip my cap if he can get to six innings at that pitch count.

If we look at all of his starts with 85 pitches or less, he’s only been over 17.5 pitching outs nine times over his 71 starts coming into that start against Miami. That’s an 87.3% hit rate to the under.

This is also the second time he’s facing the same team in a row, but he’s doing it in Miami this time. On the road, he also rarely goes deep into games. He’s only been over 17.5 pitching outs in nine of his 38 total road starts (77%). The last time he threw in Miami, he finished with 16 outs.

This Miami team struck out nine times against him, but they also scattered six hits and three runs over those six innings. They were super aggressive the first time, but that was a credit to Gonsolin; he threw tons of strikes. I’m betting against him being that efficient again, considering he rarely had starts like he did in his first with tons of adrenaline. Also, the offense’s familiarity should make this start more difficult.

The Marlins’ offense isn’t great, but they rank 19th in OPS against righties at home, with a walk rate over 9%. The Marlins also rank 19th in xwOBA against Gonsolin’s pitch mix, and it’s a mix they just saw a few days ago. If they make the proper adjustment and are more patient, or they don’t change anything, and Gonsolin isn’t throwing as many strikes, he won’t complete six innings. Doing so with a pitch count between 80 and 85 pitches is tough.

While they did have a bullpen game yesterday, it’s in a decent rest spot. Ben Casparius pitched four innings in a bulk role, and nobody else pitched more than 16 pitches. Among those relievers who threw yesterday, only Jack Dreyer threw two days in a row, so they will also be available today. Anthony Banda and Luis Garcia also didn’t throw yesterday, so realistically, the Dodgers can use six relievers if they want to.