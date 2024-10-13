NLCS Game 1 Best Bets: New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers Picks & Props

On fire! We hit on the Guardians ML (+105) yesterday as well as Matthew Boyd Over 3.5 Strikeouts (+100), netting us 2.05 units. The Matthew Boyd prop is some of my best work, as his first four outs were all strikeouts.

Our total for the playoffs is now +9.13 Units in the green. Today, we are looking at Game 1 of the NLCS between the Mets and Dodgers. Game 1s are always the toughest to bet, as we are still determining how both teams will respond. I did find us a play for today, and it’s at another plus number. Let’s stay hot.

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers @ 8:15 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Kodai Senga (3.38 ERA) vs. Jack Flaherty (2.72 ERA)

I’m already in love with this series, which has yet to start. Feels like a meeting between an unstoppable force and an immovable object. As much as I want to unload bets on this game out of excitement, I must remember that it’s the first game. I get more confident in my bets as the series goes along, so I can see who’s hot and who’s not. This is also not a divisional matchup, so these two teams have little history.

My eyes went to the player prop market for this game. The money line and total are priced appropriately, but one hitter is getting left to the side when he shouldn’t be. I’m siding with a player on the Mets because Flaherty is projected to go at least five innings, while Senga should have a much shorter leash.