San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Bets, Player Props for NLDS Game 5

Jose Ramirez!! We took his over 1.5 Hits/Runs/RBIs yesterday at -110, and he got us there with a home run off Tyler Holton. We were so close to hitting it in the first inning, as Steven Kwan was on second base with no outs, and Jose Ramirez ripped a line drive that just went foul. Regardless, we came away with another winner.

Our total for the playoffs is up to +6.88 units in the green. A $100 unit bettor is up almost 700 dollars, taking my picks, and we are trying to win two more today. I picked my favorite matchup for both teams, so we’ll have a player to sweat on both sides.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers @ 8:08 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Yu Darvish (3.31 ERA) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3.00 ERA)

In terms of picking a winner, we are rooting for the Padres. We took them +2500 to win the NL Pennant and +5000 to win the World Series. Already being invested in the long term from the Padres has me looking at the props market.

We will take advantage of an excellent promo on BetMGM today. Bet $10 on a home run, and if that player hits it into the bullpen, we are eligible for a share of 50K in bonus bets. I already liked two right-handed hitters today, and the bullpen in left field is calling our name. So we will have two standard straight bets and two $10 sprinkles on home runs.