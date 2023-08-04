MLB World Series Odds Post-Trade Deadline

MLB World Series Odds

Atlanta Braves +325

Los Angeles Dodgers +500

Houston Astros +700

Tampa Bay Rays +700

Texas Rangers +900

Baltimore Orioles +1200

Toronto Blue Jays +1600

Philadelphia Phillies +2000

Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants +3000

New York Yankees +3500

San Diego Padres +4000

Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins +5000

Seattle Mariners +6000

Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland Guardians +6600

Chicago Cubs +8000

New York Mets +25000

St. Louis Cardinals +50000

White Sox, Rockies, Tigers, Royals, Athletics, Pirates, Nationals +100000

It is no surprise who the betting favorite is to win the World Series. Every division in baseball has at least one team within three games of first place except for the NL East, where the Braves have all but sewn up their sixth-straight division title with a 11.5 game lead over the Phillies.

The Braves (+300) being the one team you can pretty much pencil into the divisional round makes them the clear favorite, because they won’t have to worry about that Wild Card round. Still, they were sitting in the same position last year and didn’t make it past the NLDS.

Looking further down the line, the Dodgers (+500), Houston Astros (+700), Tampa Bay Rays (+700) and the Texas Rangers (+900), all seem to be close-to playoff locks, making them all safe bets to at least have a chance to win it all. Of that group, the Astros stick out as a great team to lay a wager on.

We have seen the Astros win the World Series before and they just got their ace back who helped them win two World Series. The return of Justin Verlander was the spike in the arm the Astros desperately needed.

Framber Valdez, who was struggling lately, responded to Verlander’s return by throwing a no-hitter right after the news. With Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve’s bats back in the lineup down the stretch, there is a lot to like about Houston right now.

Beyond the favorites, a wide open Wild Card race in both leagues has opened the door to some interesting underdogs to bet on.