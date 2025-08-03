Atlanta Had A Disappointingly Quiet Trade Deadline

Complicating matters even more, Ozuna holds 10-and-5 rights (10 years of MLB service, 5 consecutive with their current team), giving him the right to veto any trade. It was reported he was open to waiving those rights for a contender, but according to Alex Anthopoulos, no deal got far enough to even approach him.

Sure, the market for rental bats wasn’t exactly hot, as Eugenio Suárez’s modest return is proof of that. However, getting something in exchange would’ve helped. Instead, Atlanta will watch Ozuna walk for nothing this winter.

As the 6 pm deadline approached, fans started to question what exactly the front office was doing. In a seller’s market, relievers were flying off the board for real returns and Atlanta had a few that made sense to move.

Dylan Lee, while unlikely to be dealt, had real value. With three years of control left and a career 2.73 ERA and 1.08 WHIP, he should be a staple in the Braves bullpen moving forward. No, he wasn’t going to fetch a Mason Miller or Johan Duran-like haul, but a cost-controlled lefty reliever definitely drew interest. I would’ve loved to see if anyone came close to meeting the asking price.

Pierce Johnson and Aaron Bummer were two others who felt on the bubble. Johnson (2.45 ERA 0.992 WHIP) and Bummer (4% hard-hit rate, 55.2% ground-ball rate) both carry team options for 2026 at $7 million and $9.5 million, respectively.

Anthopoulos made it clear that anyone under control through next season wouldn’t be moved. That logic is understandable, especially if the front office believes the 2026 Braves will contend. I share that same sentiment.