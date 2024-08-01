Eugenio Suárez Has Turned Around His First Season With the Diamondbacks

When Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen traded with the Seattle Mariners for third baseman Eugenio Suárez, he was checking off an item on a shopping list designed to shore up the National League champions’ roster.

Yes, they knew Suárez tended to strike out — a career 27.1% K% is a pretty clear indicator. However, his defensive chops were solid (if not Gold-Glove worthy), and he had 25.2 career fWAR entering the 2024 season.

The D-backs hoped he would provide reliable defense and more offensive pop than they found at third base in 2023.

It’s safe to say that it’s taken a bit of time for Suárez to find his swing in the desert.