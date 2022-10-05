Why the Houston Astros Should Be the Favorites to Win the World Series

Building a Championship-caliber team is one of the more difficult task in sports. Finding a way to sustain that level of success is even harder. The Houston Astros have reached the top, winning a World Series in 2017. Despite losing George Springer and Carlos Correa, Houston has found a way to maintain their status as one of the league’s best teams.

The Astros have come in first place in the American League West in five of the last six seasons, with the lone exception coming during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. This year, they cruised to the AL West title winning 105 games (with one left to play), pacing their division by 16 games.

Heading into the playoffs, the Astros have the second-best odds to win the World Series. Yet despite the Dodgers 110-win season and their star-studded lineup, the Astros should be the favorites to win the World Series because of two main reasons. They have one of the best rotations in baseball, and more importantly, their path to a title is far easier than their NL counterpart from L.A.

Starting Rotation

We often hear how certain team’s rotations will fare in a series because of their top three starters. Typically, playoff teams will feel pretty good about having three high level starters as the manager turns to a short-rest rotation. But with less travel days built into the playoff schedule, it is more important than ever to have four viable starters in their rotation.