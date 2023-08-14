Who Will Win the Texas Arms Race: Rangers or Astros?

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros have been jockeying for position atop the AL West all season on the field, and their respective acquisitions of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander made it clear that the in-state rivals front offices are also pushing each other forward.

For the Rangers, going all in makes perfect sense. This is a team that has struggled in recent years, but has slowly been building a core through free agency acquisitions like Corey Seager and Marcus Seimien in 2022, and then added Jacob DeGrom and Nathan Eovaldi this offseason, making their intention to compete in the AL West clear.

Boasting one of the most potent offenses in baseball and holding a slim division lead, the Rangers did what every good organization does, and seized the moment at the deadline. The acquisition of Max Scherzer, at the time, made the Rangers favorites to dethrone the Astros and win the division for the first time since 2016.

The Houston Astros, though, were not willing to sit idly by and let the Rangers take control of the division they have won each of the last five full seasons. Despite the fact that they have been riddled with injuries to key contributors like Jose Altuve and Yordan Alverez, the Astros found themselves just a few games back of Texas when they acquired Scherzer, and recognized they needed to make a move of their own.