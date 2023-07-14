Keys to the Second Half for the Houston Astros

The Wild West

Besides the Oakland A’s all the remaining teams within the division are fighting for a playoff spot. The Rangers have exceeded expectations and fielded six All-Stars in the Midsummer Classic. The Mariners caught fire towards the end of the first half, winning seven of their last 10 games including a road series win over the Astros. The Angels have the two best players in the world in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout but finished 1-9 to end the first half and they sit one game below .500.

The AL West has been surprisingly competitive this season. Houston opened as a -200 favorite to win the division before the year, but are now +105 according to Bet MGM. The Astros have faired well against the division in the first half, going 17-10 against the AL West and have an opportunity to separate themselves as they look to get healthy.

Who’s Returning?

Michael Brantley has been shut down again from baseball activities and it’s starting to look like he won’t play this season. There’s no timetable on his return, and as the trade deadline approaches, it seems like Houston might look to find his replacement for their playoff push.

Yordan Alvarez and Jose Urquidy are expected to return after the All-Star break following their rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land. Jose Altuve is still a week behind them dealing with an oblique sprain, hoping to not go on the IL for the second time this season.

The return of Alvarez will provide a huge boost for this Astros lineup. He’s been out for over a month but was named an All-Star this year and was having a career season before going down.

He was slashing .277/.388/.589, with 17 home runs and 56 RBI’s with a .978 OPS. “Air Yordan” was the World Series hero for Houston with his go-ahead and series-winning home run off Jose Alvarado last year. Alvarez is one of the deadliest hitters in the game and is a home run threat every time he comes to the plate.