The Cincinnati Reds Take a Chance By Trading for Ke’Bryan Hayes

Could a new organization unlock something in a player? Change a swing, make a tweak here or there. Sure. But, counting on Hayes to provide anything other than around league average offense at any point in this contract still feels like a stretch.

Although the bat is not going to help, Hayes’ defense at third is going to make a huge difference. Year in and year out, Hayes ranks as one of, if not the best, third basemen in baseball. This season, he has 15 outs above average at third, which ranks first amongst third basemen. A massive difference compared to Noelvi Marte and Santiago Espinal.

Defensive improvement is welcomed, especially when you go from well below average (Marte) to elite. In a vacuum, the Reds went from players at third who are not elite at anything to a player who is elite at something. That alone is a plus, but not enough to drastically change the team’s trajectory.

Now, let’s say the Reds continue to make moves and add a bat either to the outfield or first base. Someone who actually makes an impact and changes the look of this team by inserting someone into the middle of the order. Now the Hayes trade looks like a fine ancillary move.

Keep in mind, acquiring Hayes is a long term play.

How Hayes Impacts the Future

The Reds were obviously tired of poor defense at an important position. This trade means Marte is likely to see a lot more time in the outfield, which I think is better for the short and long-term outlook. Also, top prospects Sal Stewart and Cam Collier are not going to be relied upon to fill third, a position where neither is best suited.