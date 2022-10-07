The Top Four Easiest Teams to Root for in the MLB Playoffs

Holy dear lord of guacamole, the baseball season is long. After months of going back and forth about run differentials, who the “real” home run king is (which we’ll probably continue debating until the Rapture), and whether or not Bob Nightengale should simply stop tweeting, most of our brain cells may have atrophied beyond repair.

But now, we’re in perhaps the best month of the year — October, just in case the void of time made you forget — and we’re finally getting the MLB playoffs. MLB’s best is back baby!

Perhaps you’re one of those miserable, decrepit Tigers fans — or any other team that missed this year’s MLB playoffs — you might be lacking something to look forward to. Have no fear! Since I’m a hoodlum with a considerable lack of creativity, we’ll once again be discussing who the easiest teams to root for are, only this being a smaller sample size. Remember, if a team doesn’t make the cut it’s obviously because I hate them.

4. St. Louis Cardinals

Ugh, I know, the CARDINALS. Yes, for the better part of the last decade they’ve mostly been the San Antonio Spurs of baseball: effective, organizationally consistent, and about as spicy as ordering a vodka soda at your local bar. But this year is different, not only because of some genuinely incredible “Hey, don’t worry, I’m still good!” seasons from Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, but because of some very important farewell tours.