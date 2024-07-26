These Five Teams Are in Limbo Approaching the Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is a wonderful time for baseball fans. It’s when the best of the best can load up for the next two months plus, and the worst of the worst can sell off their worthy pieces for the future. But there are always a couple of teams stuck in buyer-seller purgatory.

Whether it’s young teams that are a step ahead of their rebuild or older teams trying to squeeze out one last run before full-on regression, these teams are in tough spots when it comes to what to do at the trade deadline when it comes to making the best moves for this season and the future.

So who are these teams this year and what should they do?

Detroit Tigers

A week before the All-Star break, the Tigers were almost locked into selling. But since then, they’ve gone on a heater to move them to only 5.5 games back of the Wild Card.