How Far Will the Pirates Go in Their Sell-Off?

Dennis Santana

As great as Bednar has been this year, Santana has a real case for being the Pirates’ best reliever. After struggling to find a permanent home for years, Santana settled in nicely on the Pirates after coming over from the Yankees via waivers in June of last season. Since coming over to Pittsburgh, he’s got a 1.91 ERA and 2.45 FIP across 84 outings and 89.2 innings. Santana is much more of a groundball pitcher than a strikeout one, and he’s also done an excellent job at limiting hits, home runs, and walks. For months now he’s been a lowkey pitcher who will bring back a larger package than you’d expect at the deadline.

The Money Pittsburgh Wants to Shed

Mitch Keller

All sorts of pitcher-hungry teams like the Cubs, Yankees, Red Sox, Mets, and others have reached out to the Pirates on Keller, who’s under contract through the 2028 campaign. The right-hander has been a solid innings eater on some bad Pirates teams over the years, but there’s value in being available and that’s where a lot of Keller’s lies. This year, he’s got a 3.69 ERA and 3.44 FIP through a league-leading 22 starts, which would both be career bests for him if the season ended today. He’s got a ton of control and any acquiring team would get his durability at a respect price tag too, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see him moved.

It’s worth noting that sources told Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the Pirates are comfortable holding on to Keller if no teams come forward and blow them away.

Ke’Bryan Hayes

Hayes, also under control for multiple years (through 2029), has just $36 million left on his contract, but he hasn’t met expectations in Pittsburgh. Per multiple recent reports, the Pirates are motivated to shed his salary to use that money elsewhere. However, he’s been atrocious at this season offensively, to the point where it’s worth wondering how much trade value he really has. Still, that hasn’t stopped teams from reaching out. At the end of June, MLB insider Francys Romero shared that the Tigers, Yankees, and Cubs had touched base with the Pirates on Hayes’ availability. Since then, the Yankees acquired Ryan McMahon and the Cubs had Matt Shaw go on a heater, so the list of fits for Hayes is starting to shrink.

Bryan Reynolds

A limited no-trade clause will affect Reynolds’ trade status a bit, but to this point only the Kansas City Royals have really been connected to him in the rumor mill. Reynolds is able to block a trade to the Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays, Padres, Giants, and Dodgers. Under contract through 2030, Reynolds isn’t the most expensive player on the roster by AAV, but he’s locked up for the longest. At 30 years old, the switch-hitter has 10 home runs and 51 RBI this season but his average has dipped down to .232 and his 81 wRC+ puts him 19% below league-average at the dish. Plus, he reportedly wants to stay put. He’s expensive and underperforming, but Reynolds at least deserved a mention here as a possible Pirates trade chip if they chose to go that route.

Be Active, But Not Foolish

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 06: Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz (15) runs to first base after hitting a single during the third inning of the Major League Baseball Interleague game between the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates on April 6,2025, at PNC Park in Pittsburgh PA. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pirates need to find ways to turn rentals into future assets and shed salary in any creative ways they can. However, that doesn’t mean they need to harm themselves down the line by entertaining trade chatter on center fielder Oneil Cruz and staff ace Paul Skenes.