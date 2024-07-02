2024 MLB Power Rankings: July Update

The Rangers need more from Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Adolis García if they’re going to have any chance of getting back in the postseason race.

The 10 Worst Teams in Major League Baseball Right Now

The bottom 10 has four new additions: The Blue Jays continued to disappoint in June, falling from No. 20 to No. 24, while the Giants, Cubs, and Tigers tumbled down the power rankings after poor performances over the past month.

Meanwhile, the bottom five teams are exactly who you’d expect them to be. The Angels, Marlins, Athletics, Rockies, and White Sox are the five worst teams in baseball and the only guaranteed sellers ahead of the fast-approaching July 30 trade deadline.

21. Cincinnati Reds (Prev. Ranking: 24)

June Record: 14-13

The Reds are on the upswing after a terrible month of May (9-18), but they still have some catching up to do in the NL Wild Card race.

Cincinnati’s pitching staff has been solid all year; they have a 3.86 ERA (in a hitter-friendly home stadium) that ranks 11th in MLB. The offense, however, has only just started to heat up. Jonathan India went on a tear in June, while Jeimer Candelario and Elly De La Cruz also got hot. If a few more of their hitters start swinging the bat well (ex. Noelvi Marte, Will Benson, Jake Fraley), the Reds – who have the sixth-best run differential (+16) in the NL – could poke their heads back into the Wild Card picture.

22. San Francisco Giants (Prev. Ranking: 12)

June Record: 12-15

No team dropped farther down the power rankings than the Giants, who tumbled 10 spots after a hard-luck, injury-filled month. Reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell has been out since his start on June 2. Jung Hoo Lee underwent season-ending surgery on June 4 (he’s been out since mid-May). Kyle Harrison, Keaton Winn, Mike Yastrzemski, Thairo Estrada, and Wilmer Flores also hit the IL in June.

In addition to all the injuries, the Giants suffered some bad luck in the box score this past month. Their pitchers ranked among the top three NL teams in xFIP and SIERA, but their 4.81 ERA ranked third-worst in the league. That likely had something to do with an unsustainably high .330 BABIP and an unsustainably low 67.8% LOB%.

Thus, despite their 113 wRC+ and 4.85 runs scored per game in June, the Giants were outscored by their opponents (-6 run differential) and finished with a losing record. They’re still in the Wild Card race, but they need to do a better job keeping runs off the board.

23. Chicago Cubs (Prev. Ranking: 14)

June Record: 11-16

On paper, the Cubs seem like they should be competing with the Brewers for the NL Central crown. Yet, after two dreadful months in a row, they now sit dead last in their division.

Starting pitching remains a relative strength for this team. Justin Steele returned from the IL and pitched a dominant month of June, just as Shota Imanaga finally started to show signs of weakness. Unfortunately, the Cubs could hardly score a run to save their lives this past month; among NL clubs, only the Marlins crossed the plate less often.

The Cubs are a better team than their record suggests. But, are they so much better that they can escape the deep hole they’ve dug themselves into? I’m not so sure.

24. Toronto Blue Jays (Prev. Ranking: 20)

June Record: 11-16

The Blue Jays made the top 10 on our Opening Day power rankings. They fell to the middle of the pack in May and June, and now, after three months of mediocrity, we had to drop them into the bottom 10. As Toronto continues to flounder on both sides of the ball, it’s getting harder and harder to see this team getting back into contention before the trade deadline.

The Blue Jays ranked third-last in the AL with a 4.69 ERA and 4.78 FIP in June. The bats were more productive, although their 98 wRC+ was still below league average. Toronto also ranked third-last in the AL in baserunning value (per FanGraphs).

On the bright side, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tore the cover off the ball in June, hitting eight home runs and seven doubles, en route to a 172 wRC+. Unfortunately, fellow stars Bo Bichette and Kevin Gausman aren’t living up to their end of the arrangement, and closer Jordan Romano has been on the IL since May.

25. Detroit Tigers (Prev. Ranking: 16)

June Record: 10-17

The Tigers all but fell out of contention with a terrible showing in June. Their pitching staff, led by Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, and Casey Mize, still looks quite good. The offense, however, finished the month with the worst marks in the AL in all three triple-slash categories.

With Kerry Carpenter on the IL since late May, Riley Greene has been the only productive bat in the Tigers’ lineup. Backup catcher Carson Kelly and utility infielder Andy Ibáñez provided some timely hits, but none of the 12 other players to take an at-bat for the Tigers in June had a wRC+ above 84.

The Tigers are now eight games out of a Wild Card spot and 15 games back in the AL Central.

26. Los Angeles Angels (Prev. Ranking: 28)

June Record: 15-11

The Angels are a tier above the four worst teams in the league, and they’re going to get better when Mike Trout returns from a knee injury at the end of July. Still, despite an impressive 15-11 showing in June, no one is mistaking the Angels for contenders.

Looking up and down the lineup, the rotation, and the bullpen, there are very few names to get excited about on the Angels roster – catcher Logan O’Hoppe might be the lone exception. Closer Carlos Estévez was lights-out in June (10.0 IP, 8 SV, 0.00 ERA), but that just means it’s far more likely he’ll be traded to a contender by this time next month.

27. Miami Marlins (Prev. Ranking: 26)

June Record: 9-17

The Marlins suffered even more pitching injuries in June; it’s gotten to a point where they have a postseason-caliber rotation on the injured list (Sandy Alcantara, Eury Pérez, Jesús Luzardo, Braxton Garrett, Edward Cabrera, Ryan Weathers) and a Triple-A-caliber rotation on the major league roster.

Combine that with an offense that put up a league-worst 65 wRC+ in June (the next-worst was 75), and you can see why the Marlins are one of the worst teams in baseball.

Closer Tanner Scott was arguably Miami’s only good player last month (13.0 IP, 5 SV, 1.38 ERA), all but guaranteeing that he’ll be shipped off ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.

28. Oakland Athletics (Prev. Ranking: 25)

June Record: 7-20

After a surprisingly not terrible start to the season, the Athletics are back down where they belong. The Athletics have the second-worst record and the second-worst run differential in the American League. Brent Rooker and JJ Bleday are still having strong seasons, but both looked mediocre in June after terrific performances in May.

On the bright side, Mason Miller is still a stud, and Zack Gelof is heating up after a slow start.

29. Colorado Rockies (Prev. Ranking: 27)

June Record: 7-20

The only redeeming thing to say about the Rockies is that they aren’t the White Sox.

The talented infield duo of Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon looked uninspiring in June. Brendan Rodgers, who spent half the month on the IL, was probably the team’s best player. Austin Gomber and Cal Quantrill regressed after terrific performances in May. Top prospect Adael Amador was utterly overmatched against MLB pitching before suffering an oblique strain and landing on the IL.

It’s just a whole lot of blah all around.

30. Chicago White Sox (Prev. Ranking: 29)

June Record: 9-19

I’m running out of ways to describe how poorly the White Sox have played this season. All I can say is that I shudder to think how bad they’ll be down the stretch after they trade away their only decent players at the deadline. They deserve to continue dropping down the power rankings, but they have no further to fall.