Three Teams Who Should Blow it Up at the 2024 Trade Deadline

Less than a month stands in between us and the MLB Trade Deadline on July 30. And even with the All-Star Game festivities coming up shortly, the trade deadline remains a front and center focus for fans and front offices across baseball.

Thanks to MLB’s expanded playoff format, which added a third wild card to each league in 2022, nearly half of the teams can now qualify for the postseason. That doesn’t include the majority of clubs who will also consider themselves “in the race” deep into September, creating an interesting dynamic of buyers and sellers at the July trade deadline.

As a result, only a select few teams can truly be considered ‘sellers’ this summer. And vice versa, only a handful of clubs are really ‘buyers’ in the traditional sense.

And then there’s everyone else, this so-called new ‘tier’ of potential buyers and/or sellers that may do a little of both, or nothing at all. Among the teams in this tier are three American League squads: The Toronto Blue Jays, the Texas Rangers and the Detroit Tigers.