Garrett Crochet Seeking Extension if Traded at Deadline

Aside from the slight possibility of the Tigers trading Tarik Skubal, the top starting pitcher likely to be dealt before next week’s trade deadline is Chicago White Sox starter Garrett Crochet.

Chicago is the clearest seller on the entire market, as they’re in the midst of the worst season in franchise history and will be looking to cash in on their assets at the deadline. They have a variety of players that will likely be moved, but the most precarious decisions to be made revolve around center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and the left-hander Crochet.

Crochet is in his first year as a starting pitcher and has thrown 111.1 innings this season despite just a total of 73 innings in his MLB career prior to 2024. His dominance on the mound cannot be understated, but durability concerns certainly shift the market for a player of his caliber.

It’s beginning to seem like Robert will be moved in the offseason rather than now due to his injury earlier in the year and a limited market for the kind of outfielder that would require such a haul of prospects.