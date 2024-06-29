Four Teams Who Could Be Buyers or Sellers at the Deadline

With the 2024 MLB season just about three months old, we are a month away from the trading deadline. This year’s deadline poses a different aspect as past years given the number of teams that are still in playoff hunt.

In the American League, six teams are either in Wild Card spots or within four games, while in the National League a whopping 10 teams are in similar spots. Among these teams, there are some who are clearly set to be buyers, and others who are a bit caught in the middle.

In particular there are four teams that most stand out, as they could both take advantage of the opportunity to be buyers if they are in the race, or could go the other direction and be valued sellers at the trade deadline.

All stats and standings were taken prior to play on June 28th.