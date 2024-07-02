Nationals’ Bright Future on Display as James Wood Debuts

James Wood collected the first hit of his MLB career in his very first at-bat on Monday night, knocking a single to left-center field. He also drew a walk in his fifth and final plate appearance of the game, heading back to the locker room with a .400 on-base percentage. Not bad for a 21-year-old kid playing his first big league contest.

Needless to say, expectations for Wood were high entering his major league debut. The youngster was recently named Just Baseball’s No. 1 overall prospect for a reason.

Wood has done nothing but hit since joining the Washington Nationals organization as part of the Juan Soto trade at the 2022 deadline. Actually? Scratch that cliché. Wood does a lot more than just hit. He draws his walks, runs well, and can hold his own defensively in center field.

Like I said, he’s our No. 1 prospect for a reason.