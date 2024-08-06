Just Baseball’s Post-Trade Deadline Power Rankings

After having one of the most active offseasons of any club, the Giants have largely disappointed this year. Their pitching staff was top-10 in ERA, FIP, K/9, HR/9 and LOB% in July, but their offense came in at 16th on the fWAR and 18th on the wRC+ leaderboards.

The club is just one game under .500 now that we’re a few days into August, but a 4.5-game deficit in the NL Wild Card race still feels doable.

The 10 Worst Teams in Major League Baseball Right Now

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 31: Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds looks on against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field on May 31, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Looking at our power rankings in full, it is pretty incredible how clear the line in the sand is between our top 20 and the bottom 10; the following teams are all but out of contention at this stage of the season.

It is still conceivable that the Cincinnati Reds or Chicago Cubs could get back into the race with an incredible month of August, but anything short of that will leave them too far out come September.

Once you get past those two NL Central rivals, the final teams on this list have all but accepted their fate as non-playoff teams, with some already turning the page to the future in 2025.

21. Cincinnati Reds (Prev. Ranking: 21)

July Record: 13-11

The Reds have been without multiple bullpen pieces and two of their top offensive contributors (McLain, Encarnacion-Strand) for a while now, but they still found a way to play decent ball in July.

Hunter Greene allowed just one earned run in 27 innings (0.33 ERA) while Reece Hinds, Santiago Espinal and Elly De La Cruz all put together solid months on offense too. Like the Cubs, the Reds are not out of this thing just yet, but more months like this past one are needed.

22. Chicago Cubs (Prev. Ranking: 23)

July Record: 13-12

It was a weird month for the Cubs in July. On offense, they were below average in most major categories, but their staff combined to finish third in baseball in ERA (3.14). They ranked near the bottom of the league in strikeout rate, but they didn’t allow free passes or home runs either, so it works out.

The Cubs are still technically in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, but they’re going to need the offense to kick it up a notch in August.

23. Washington Nationals (Prev. Ranking: 19)

July Record: 10-16

This year’s Nationals have shown occasional promise, but the month of July saw them return to what we all expected them to, finishing six games under .500. Luis Garcia Jr. and Juan Yepez took some significant strides on offense, but two of their top hitters in July (Winker, Thomas) are wearing new uniforms now, so the freefall could continue for the Nats.

They had a solid deadline and some of their young pitchers are turning a corner, so the future is bright in D.C. Things just aren’t going to look pretty throughout the remainder of this season.

24. Detroit Tigers (Prev. Ranking: 25)

July Record: 14-11

Six hitters on the Tigers had a wRC+ north of 100 (min. 40 PA) and the club also finished in the top half of the league in fWAR and runs scored. It’s been a tough year for the Tigers, but they’re starting to get some encouraging performances out of some of their top young hitters.

25. Oakland Athletics (Prev. Ranking: 28)

July Record: 15-9

These Oakland A’s continue to exceed expectations. While they are not anywhere close to sniffing contention, a W-L record above .500 in the month of July is something virtually nobody saw coming.

Brent Rooker and Lawrence Butler took the world by storm, posting a wRC+ north of 200 in the month of July. This was enough for both of them to earn podiums in our AL Hitters of the Month piece. JP Sears put together a solid month on the mound too (5 GS, 29.1 IP, 3.07 ERA), but it’s still the A’s we’re talking about here. They’re going to need many more months like this before they earn back any sort of credibility.

26. Toronto Blue Jays (Prev. Ranking: 24)

July Record: 12-14

The Blue Jays appeared to be headed toward a major sell-off at the deadline, and their disappointing play backed that up. The club once again had a sub-.500 record and did a solid job at unloading rentals when the time came.

The vast majority of the starting lineup and pitching staff laid an egg in the month of July, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is back to being one of the best hitters on the planet, so perhaps there’s a rare positive storyline to follow emerging in Toronto.

27. Los Angeles Angels (Prev. Ranking: 26)

July Record: 11-14

The Angels finished the month of July with the second-lowest wRC+ in the game, above only the White Sox. More than half of their top offensive contributors posted below-average numbers, including trade chips like Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo.

On the pitching side of things, they had the eighth-highest ERA in baseball. Like most teams this low on the list, there’s not much to be excited about moving forward. Heck, they don’t even have a Mike Trout return to hold onto anymore.

28. Miami Marlins (Prev. Ranking: 27)

July Record: 10-14

Both Xavier Edwards and Jake Burger had a wRC+ north of 160 in the month of July, but that’s pretty much all that went right for the Marlins. Miami spent the vast majority of the month playing with a Triple-A-caliber lineup, and that is only going to be further exploited now that the deadline has come and gone.

To their credit, they did an incredible job at the deadline, but that may not do them any favors over the remainder of the current season.

29. Colorado Rockies (Prev. Ranking: 29)

July Record: 11-15

The Rockies are comfortably the worst team in the NL and there were no signs of improvement through the month of July. Kyle Freeland and Ryan Feltner were the only two pitchers to throw over 20 innings and have an ERA under 4.00, but “aces” Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber completely fell apart.

On the offensive side of things, five players (min. 50 PA) had a wRC+ north of 100, but centerpieces Ryan McMahon, Brendan Rodgers and Elias Díaz all fell short. Diaz, Quantrill and McMahon were three of the Rockies’ top trade chips but their struggles likely played a part in why they did not switch uniforms at the deadline.

30. Chicago White Sox (Prev. Ranking: 30)

July Record: 3-22

There simply are not enough words to describe just how poorly the White Sox are playing right now. Entering the day, they are riding a 20-game losing streak (yes, you read that right) and are the worst team in baseball by a wide margin. We truly are looking at one of the worst teams in MLB history, which is shocking to think about.