The Phillies Are Handling Their Pitching Staff Perfectly

The Miami Marlins lost two more arms last week, as Jesús Luzardo and Braxton Garrett hit the injured list. This is the second IL stint of the season for both pitchers.

Luzardo and Garrett are the third and fourth starting pitchers the Marlins have placed on the IL in June alone, joining Sixto Sánchez and Ryan Weathers. Meanwhile, Edward Cabrera has been on the IL since May, and A.J. Puk returned to the bullpen after his IL stint in mid-April. Sandy Alcantara and Eury Pérez have been out (and will remain out) all season.

Miami is left with a rotation of Trevor Rogers – who, himself, spent time on the IL each season from 2021-23 – and a whole bunch of question marks.

The Marlins have suffered a tragic number of starting pitching injuries this season, perhaps more than anyone else, but they aren’t the only team suffering. The Rangers and Brewers have each had six starters spend time on the IL this year; the Astros and Dodgers both seven.