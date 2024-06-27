Jarren Duran Is a Red Sox Star Worth Building Around

Perhaps the best display of his game-changing abilities were on display in Cincinnati. In the top of the eighth inning Duran was able to tap up and score the go ahead run on a shallow pop-up to left that only a handful of big leaguers would even attempt to tag on, let along score. In the bottom of the ninth of the same game, Duran robbed what would have been the go ahead home run, leaping up and pulling the ball back in from over the center field fence.

Duran Is the Complete Package

Duran is more than just a speed merchant, though. He is in a tie for fourth in all of baseball in bWAR, ahead of the likes of Mookie Betts, Bobby Witt Jr., and Kyle Tucker. Duran has already accumulated 40 extra base hits, and leads all of baseball with 10 triples. He has driven in 37 runs and scored 55 times, a run producer in every sense of the word.

Jarren Duran goes deep for the first lead off homer of his career! pic.twitter.com/B7fbMu6vIJ — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 7, 2024

This is not new just this year, though, as he is 31st-best OPS in all of baseball since the start of 2023 (min. 700 PA), sandwiched between the likes of Isaac Paredes and Austin Riley. Had he not gotten injured and missed time last season, he was on pace to lead the AL in doubles, thanks to his ability to drive the ball gap to gap. Duran also hustles out of the box whenever he puts the ball in play, taking extra bases left and right against lackadaisical outfielders.

Both Duran’s batting run value and fielding run value are in the top 10% of baseball. His production has not been a fluke, either, as his expected batting average and hard hit percentage are both in the top 20% of baseball, while his expected wOBA, and expected SLG are all in the top quarter of baseball. He is hitting the ball hard, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Defensive Prowess

Duran’s defense, too, has taken a major step forward this year. While he was at times a liability in the outfield, Duran has blossomed into statistically the best defender on the Red Sox. He has the top OAA on the Red Sox with 5, and is a top-three left fielder in terms of defensive run value. He has improved his jumps and tracking ability, and when paired with Ceddanne Rafaela creates a dynamic outfield defense.

JARREN DURAN SAVES THE DAY! pic.twitter.com/qhXUCA5oT8 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 22, 2024

It is for all of these reasons that he is, it bears repeating, fourth in all of baseball in WAR, regardless of league or position. He is one of, if not the most, well rounded players in all of baseball, a true five-tool player that impacts the game with each tool each and every night, literally; he has started every game for the Red Sox this season, and has publicly stated that it is his goal to play all 162. Despite this, he is not in the top six in the American League for All Star voting, which simply needs to change.