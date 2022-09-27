How the Guardians Surpassed All Expectations in 2022

If you picked the Cleveland Guardians to win the AL Central back before the 2022 season began, congratulations. You probably just won a lot of money.

It would be an understatement to say the Guardians weren’t the division favorites back in April. Ahead of the season, The Athletic asked over 30 staff members to make predictions for the upcoming year of baseball. Most picked the White Sox to win the Central. A handful chose the Tigers, while a few selected the Twins. None thought Cleveland would win the division crown.

The MLB teams at Sports Illustrated, The Ringer, CBS Sports, and USA Today completed similar exercises. Not a single writer picked the Guardians to win the AL Central – no one even picked them to make the postseason.

Yet here we are, as the season winds down, and Cleveland has clinched the division title with over a week to spare. No other division winner exceeded expectations quite like the Guardians. No other playoff team is as much of a surprise. So how did Cleveland get here? It’s time to take a closer look.