Cleveland Guardians 2024 MLB Season Preview

One player I am expecting a big season from is Steven Kwan. Not only has he become one of the most well-rounded players on the team, he continues to improve his approach at the plate.

As one of the best leadoff hitters in the division, he could improve even more in 2024. If he can get on base more this season, he will lead the charge in stolen bases as well, which plays into the team’s hands perfectly.

"I think we're going to try to make [stealing bases] a priority."



– Steven Kwan on the @CleGuardians plan for the base paths this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/J1gOaEfdJ9 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 9, 2024

Guardians Projected Bench

As mentioned earlier, there are a lot of young players waiting for their shot to showcase their skills. Hedges was brought in this past offseason to serve as Bo Naylor’s backup catcher.

Deyvison De Los Santos provides the team with a utility player that can float through both the infield and the outfield. He may end up being the most important bench player on the team. Last season, he hit 20 home runs in Double-A, and for a team that needs any power they can get, he could get some time at DH.

Estevan Florial has been hitting cleanup for most of Spring Training and playing some left field, which will be Kwan’s position when the regular season begins, but Florial could be a key name the Guardians rely on in a floater outfielder position and DH spot. He hasn’t had the greatest spring, so he likely falls down the list, but could get a lot of opportunities this season as well.

Guardians Projected Starting Rotation

Emmanuel Clase has been one of the best closers in all of baseball for years now. Last season he finished with 44 saves — the most in the league. Another rising star in the Guardians’ pitching staff was the emergence of Tanner Bibee. Bibee led the team in wins, posting a 10-4 record, and he led the team in strikeouts with 141.