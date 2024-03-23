Detroit Tigers 2024 Season Preview

The middle infield could not consist of two more different players. At short, Javy is still Javy. The glove carries what is left of his value and the bat will leave fans pulling their hair out. At second, top prospect Colt Keith (Just Baseball no. 17) is slatted to start. The lefty might not look great in the field, but he can impact the baseball at the plate. A much improved situation from Schoop at second.

Colt Keith with a really nice at-bat against hard-throwing lefty reliever Genesis Cabrera. Ends with a 105mph single to center. pic.twitter.com/JlAwtEskdC — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown0914) March 15, 2024

Who was going to play third led the Twitter discourse for much of the winter. Vierling, McKinstry, Ibanez, or Jung only for the Tigers to add Gio Urshela into the mix. The good news? At least one of them will play well, right? Urshela has a pretty good floor, in my opinion.

A proven hitter without much power but will put the ball in play. Vierling is a solid player and McKinstry is more valuable as a utility man in my mind. Being able to use him as a defensive replacement across multiple positions and provide a lefty bat off the bench is useful. Ibanez had a sneaky good season but I’m not completely sold on him.

Jace Jung (no. 90 prospect) is the prosect many are expecting to eventually take over. After recently moving to third, he’ll need all the reps he can get in the minors. If he hits for power like he did last season (28 home runs) it might be tough to keep him down.

Kriedler and Perez can play several positions and have some intrigue, but the player I really want to see is Leonard. Coming over at the deadline from the Dodgers, Leonard put up impressive numbers in Toledo and is knocking at the door for an opportunity. Sneaky pop and the ability to play all over, he could take a utility role from one of several options this season.

Monthly reminder to not sleep on Eddys Leonard.



Two of my favorite underrated prospects, Leonard and Lockhart actually started the year in the Dodgers org



Leonard has some versatility and really blossomed when he joined the Tigers org



🎥The Hub for Baseball Highlights pic.twitter.com/uLUKCc6y32 — Clay Snowden (@clay_snowden2) February 8, 2024

Outfield

40- Man Options: Akil Baddoo, Mark Canha, Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene, Parker Meadows