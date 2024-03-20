Minnesota Twins 2024 Season Preview

The 2024 Minnesota Twins are looking to build upon their success from 2023. Last season, the Twins won their first playoff game since 2004, breaking a streak of 18 consecutive postseason losses. The club will once again be looking to make a push for the division crown, but it is going to be an uphill battle.

Due to the financial issues happening with Diamond Sports Group (owners of Bally Sports) the Twins ownership decided it was best to cut payroll this season. According to FanGraphs, the organization’s 2024 payroll is $128 million. That number is $31 million short of their 2023 payroll. That is also the third largest payroll cut in the majors this offseason, behind only the Angels and Padres, who both had much larger payrolls to start with.

While it is certainly disappointing that the Twins cut the payroll, it is somewhat justifiable. Despite the cut, we’re still talking about the most talented roster in the division. The front office had to have the wherewithal to know they can still compete despite a lower payroll.

However, it can still be considered incredibly disappointing. Outside of a couple trades, there was minimal activity to make the team better, and they remained mostly quiet on the free agent market. This should have been an offseason where the Twins tried to establish themselves as legit World Series contenders. It instead appears that in 2024 the front office is okay with competing for the division and nothing more.