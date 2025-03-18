College Baseball Week 5 Recap – SEC Play Starts with a Bang, Rintaro Sasaki is Here!

Top 25 Upset Alerts

Weekend Upsets

No. 23 Louisville stuns No. 11 North Carolina: Don’t look now, but Louisville has been on a roll, winning both of their conference series and 9 of their last 10 games.

The Cardinals took game one in an 8-7 victory, thanks to dominant backend bullpen pitching and scrappy offense. Louisville had 10 hits in the contest, 8 being singles, with the other two were big-time home runs by outfielder Zion Rose and third baseman Jake Munroe. Freshman lefthander Ethan Eberle was nails in relief as well, throwing three shutout innings of one-hit ball.

In the rubber match, the Cardinals’ dominant pitching was too much for the Tar Heels. Despite issuing seven walks, three Louisville pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout to clinch the series.

Jake Munroe stayed hot at the plate with a timely double, RBI, and two walks. Catchers Matt Klein and Tagger Tyson each hit RBI doubles, extending Louisville’s lead late with North Carolina refusing to have an answer offensively.

Auburn starts off SEC play strong, taking a series from No. 18 Vanderbilt: ​In a thrilling SEC series, the Auburn Tigers secured a significant upset over the No. 18 Vanderbilt Commodores, clinching the series 2-1.

The series started with Auburn’s 6-2 victory on Fridaynight, propelled by strong pitching performances and timely hitting. Vanderbilt responded in the second game on Saturday, overcoming an early deficit to win 8-6, thanks to a pivotal five-run fifth inning.