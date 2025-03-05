College Baseball: Most Impactful Transfers Thus Far
Just Baseball dives into some of the top transfer portal hitters and pitchers making an impact so far in the 2025 college baseball season.
For better or worse, the college baseball transfer portal plays a massive role for teams. When the offseason starts, teams compete to attract the best talent to improve their rosters.
Three weeks into the season, so many players are already showing teams and their fans why they were worth the investment.
In this article, we will dive into some of the top transfer portal hitters and pitchers making an impact on their team.
Most Impactful Transfers: Hitters
INF Daniel Dickinson, LSU Tigers
STATS: 11 GP, .361/.531/.694, 3 2B, 3 HR, 21 RBI, 6 B, 7 HBP, SB
Daniel Dickinson was one of the most highly coveted transfers out of Utah Valley. Arguably one of the best hitters in college baseball, Dickinson has some elite contact skills that led to .367/.569/.661 last year while he walked (34) more than he struck out (28) in 295 plate appearances.
The only questions surrounding Dickinson were whether the power he showcased last year was real and whether he could hit elite pitching. He hasn’t been slowed down at all since coming to LSU.
Dickinson is primarily handling second base for Coach Johnson, and Daniel Dickinson has showcased some of the same elite bat-to-ball skills and has already tapped into some power for the Tigers. While we still aren’t in SEC play, it’s pretty impressive to see.
SS Gavin Kilen, Tennessee Volunteers
STATS (On 3/2): 10 GP, .500/.638/1.406, 2 2B, 3 3B, 7 HR, 16 RBI, 13 BB, 2 SB
There wasn’t a hitter who was as hot as Gavin Kilen this past weekend. In his first two games, Oklahoma State and Rice in the Astros Foundation College Classic, he hit a double, triple, and four home runs—just insanity.
He had been red hot before that, and this weekend gave him a whopping total of seven home runs and 16 RBI.
In addition to being a top transfer portal guy, he’s also a top prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft, coming in at Just Baseball’s #17 overall college prospect.
Like Dickinson, he has some of the best pure contact skills and produced a contact rate around 85% in 2024. That hasn’t slowed down much at all since coming over to Tennessee.
He’s also seen increases in his power, especially to the pull-side. He makes loud contact and produces good exit velocities. SEC play will be a test for him, but Coach Vitello has to be happy with what he’s gotten from Kilen thus far.
DH Kuhio Aloy, Arkansas Razorbacks
STATS (On 3/2): 8 GP, .556/.636/1.185, 5 2B, 4 HR, 16 RBI, 6 BB,
The younger brother of Wehiwa Aloy, Kuhio has provided some absolute thump for the Razorbacks since coming over from BYU.
Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 205 pounds, the Wailuku, Hawai’i native has showcased his offensive prowess early in the 2025 season, slashing an insane .556/.646/1.185. Just incredible.
Notably, in a series-clinching win against Charlotte, he hit a two-run homer and recorded three RBIs, showcasing his power and consistency at the plate.
Aloy’s ability to perform under pressure and his offensive contributions have been instrumental in Arkansas’ strong start to the season, which truly underscores his value to the team.
SS Aiva Arquette, Oregon State Beavers
STATS (On 3/2): 10 GP, .432/.542/.730, 2 2B, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 8 BB, SB
Aiva Arquette may have had some of the loudest tools in the transfer portal this past offseason. Arquette was one of the highest-rated players in the portal for the 2025 MLB Draft, coming in as Just Baseball’s #5 overall college prospect.
He makes a ton of contact, and the ball is LOUD off his bat. His power profile is incredible; last year, he recorded an average exit velocity of 93 MPH with a maximum EV of 112.9 MPH. He’s already got a 113 MPH double this year.
He’s already got five extra base hits in 37 at bats and has been a key cog to the Beavers’ lineup thus far, slashing .432/.542/.730. There could be some arguments he’s one of, if not the best bat in college baseball.
Oregon State’s schedule is interesting, as it doesn’t have a conference and isn’t very tough overall. Every win and loss will matter for them, and Arquette will keep that lineup moving in the right direction.
2B Ryan Black, Georgia Bulldogs
STATS (On 3/2): 8 GP, .318/.464/.591, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB, SB
Ryan Black might be one of the most overlooked and under-the-radar players in the portal. Even though he was highly ranked, he doesn’t seem to get the same attention as the others because the tools aren’t as loud.
Regardless, Black is a very good baseball player and probably one of the safer floors in college baseball. He’s currently Just Baseball’s #63 overall college prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft.
Black has been a quiet and steady producer for the Bulldogs since coming over to Georgia, slashing .318/.464/.591 with two home runs and four RBI. He even hit a walk-off over the weekend to help Georgia sweep.
The Bulldogs are 13-1, and Black will likely continue to play a more prominent role as he continues to succeed for Georgia.
Most Impactful Transfers: Pitchers
LHP Liam Doyle, Tennessee Volunteers
STATS (On 3/2): 3 GS, 0.61 ERA, 14.2 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 34 K
Best Friday night starter in the SEC? In all of college baseball?! Liam Doyle is undoubtedly making the case to start the year. The lefty has posted a 0.61 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 14.2 innings over three starts.
These are just some absurd numbers from arguably the best left-hander in the transfer portal this past offseason. Doyle has given the Volunteers rotation a much-needed jolt after they lost a ton of talent to the MLB Draft last year.
Doyle is considered a top draft prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft thanks to his, as Joe Doyle puts it, hellseeking missile of a fastball.
It’s powerful stuff on the mound. 94-96, T98 on the fastball with huge ride and life. He rounds out his arsenal with a solid slider with bite, a serious cutter that’s 89-90 MPH, and a splitter that generates a ton of whiff.
On top of that, he’s been commanding his pitches very well. Easily one of the best transfer portal pickups for Coach Vitello this past offseason. He has the makings of the top pitcher in the SEC.
LHP Jared Spencer, Texas Longhorns
STATS (0n 3/2): 3 GS, 1.13 ERA, 16 IP, 11 H, 2 ER, 8 BB, 21 K
We got to catch Jared Spencer’s first start for the Longhorns in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown. Man, does Jared Spencer give you some Josh Hader vibes. It’s some electric stuff from the Indiana State transfer.
Spencer was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2024 MLB Draft but opted to attend Austin for his senior year. It’s looked to pay off thus far.
At the college showdown, Spencer showcased a revamped arsenal. The sinker held mid-90s and was up to 98 MPH. He paired that with an upper-80s slider with a good bite and a quality changeup in the mid-80s.
He looks the part of an ace for the Texas Longhorns, and since his first start, he’s continued to dominate his opponents. His command wavered in his second start against Dartmouth, but he bounced back with a dominant outing against Washington.
Texas will need Spencer to be on if they want to make some big runs in the playoffs, but so far, he’s given them everything you could ask for.
RHP Tommy LaPour, TCU Horned Frogs
STATS (On 3/2): 3 GS, 2.16 ERA, 16.2 IP, 12 H, 4 ER, 5 BB, 12 K
Tommy LaPour has brought a power arm to TCU, giving the Horned Frogs a high-upside righty who can miss bats with electric stuff.
He has made three starts for the TCU Horned Frogs this season, compiling a 1-2 record with a 2.16 ERA over 16.2 innings pitched. In his most recent outing against Southern Miss, LaPour pitched 4.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits, walking two, and striking out two.
He’s provided a steady presence in the rotation for a TCU team that likely has a chip on their shoulder after missing out on the playoffs last year. Many thought they were snubbed from a postseason birth.
LaPour should play a huge role in TCU’s success all year long.
RHP Brian Curley, Georgia Bulldogs
STATS (On 3/2): 4 G, 0.00 ERA, 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 12 K
You don’t often see a reliever making these types of lists, but Brian Curley has been an electric factory as the closer for the Georgia Bulldogs since coming over from VCU.
Curley has garnered attention for his exceptional fastball and distinctive pitching mechanics. In his debut appearance for Georgia against the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), Curley delivered two scoreless innings, striking out three batters.
Notably, he reached a pitch speed of 100 mph during this outing, a feat made more remarkable by his unconventional windup, which includes a deliberate pause that disrupts hitters’ timing.
On top of that, he brings an electric attitude on the mound. He’s an absolute gamer and just fun to watch. A great pickup for the Bulldogs.
LHP Myles Patton, Texas A&M Aggies
STATS: 3 G, 2.12 ERA, 17 IP, 12 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 23 K
Left-handed pitcher Myles Patton has made an immediate impact since transferring to Texas A&M from Long Beach State.
In his first three starts with the Aggies, Patton has posted a 2-0 record with an impressive 2.12 ERA over 17 innings, allowing four earned runs on 12 hits, issuing two walks, and striking out 23 batters.
At Long Beach State, Patton developed into a formidable pitcher. During his sophomore season in 2024, he earned honorable mention All-Conference honors, making 11 starts and recording a 4-3 record with a 3.26 ERA.
Patton’s transition to Texas A&M has been seamless, as evidenced by his early-season performance. His ability to miss bats and limit walks has bolstered the Aggies’ rotation. He’s been a steady presence for an Aggies team that has really struggled to get things going this year.