College Baseball: Most Impactful Transfers Thus Far

For better or worse, the college baseball transfer portal plays a massive role for teams. When the offseason starts, teams compete to attract the best talent to improve their rosters.

Three weeks into the season, so many players are already showing teams and their fans why they were worth the investment.

In this article, we will dive into some of the top transfer portal hitters and pitchers making an impact on their team.

Most Impactful Transfers: Hitters

INF Daniel Dickinson, LSU Tigers

STATS: 11 GP, .361/.531/.694, 3 2B, 3 HR, 21 RBI, 6 B, 7 HBP, SB

Daniel Dickinson was one of the most highly coveted transfers out of Utah Valley. Arguably one of the best hitters in college baseball, Dickinson has some elite contact skills that led to .367/.569/.661 last year while he walked (34) more than he struck out (28) in 295 plate appearances.