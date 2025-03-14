Just College Baseball: Monty’s Musings, Week 4

From a mental standpoint, losing one’s spot as a weekend starter can be devastating, especially when you consider that Colarusso is draft-eligible for the first time. And while a lot of players may say the right thing in that situation, it takes a lot of mental fortitude to bounce back almost immediately – which is what Colarusso did in Boston College’s massive road upset of #9 Virginia last weekend.

“It was exciting to do my job in big spots after a rough start to the year,” said Colarusso. “My fastball worked much better this weekend and confidence was the difference maker in that pitch.”

For Colarusso to credit his confidence just after losing his role as a starter shows the strength of character he has. Not many pitchers would have that type of self-confidence going into a game against a Top-10 team on the road.

In the first game, Colarusso delivered 3.1 shutout innings of relief and earned his first win of the season as BC shocked Virginia, 7-4. Two days later, the lefty was dealing again – this time earning the save and shutting the door on a 6-3 win that clinched the unlikely series victory for the Eagles.

“My one goal and adjustment was to have full conviction and intent and to give them my best,” Colarusso said. “It’s amazing how much support we give each other and that is what enabled us to turn in this result this weekend.”

Alongside Joey Ryan, the two combined for 8.1 shutout innings out of the bullpen against Virginia’s vaunted lineup.