College Baseball News & Notes – Week 8

Offensively, Texas A&M was held hitless, with Jace LaViolette drawing his program-record 141st career walk in the sixth. It just looked like the Aggies were lifeless.

Then came the doubleheader on Saturday, and boy, did the Aggies wake up. The Aggies took it to Tennessee, winning 9-3 with starter Justin Lamkin delivering six innings of two-earned-run baseball for his team-leading fifth quality start.

Offensively, catcher Bear Harrison and outfielder Terrence Kiel II each went 3-for-5, with Harrison adding a solo home run. Sophomore Caden Sorrell contributed two solo homers, marking his second career multi-homer game.

In Game Two, Texas A&M dominated the Volunteers, winning 17-6, matching a program record with seven home runs.

Third baseman Wyatt Henseler led the offense, going 3-for-5 with two homers and a season-high five RBI. Sorrell continued his stellar performance, adding another home run to total three for the day.

On the mound, left-hander Myles Patton pitched six innings, allowing three runs and striking out seven for his third quality start of the season. This series win marked the Aggies’ first over a top-ranked team this season and their first-ever road series victory against a No. 1 opponent.