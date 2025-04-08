College Baseball News & Notes – Week 8
Some major shakeups in the Just Baseball Top 25 highlight the news and notes from week eight of college baseball.
College Player and Pitcher of the Week
Player of the Week – OF Andrey Martinez, Bethune Cookman
Pitcher of the Week – LHP Kade Anderson, LSU
College Baseball Top 25 Update
Who’s In
- #19 UCLA Bruins
- #22 Kansas Jayhawks
- #23 TCU Horned Frogs
- #24 Virginia Tech Hokies
- #25 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Who’s Out
- Dallas Baptist Patriots
- Florida Gators
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Stanford Cardinal
- Troy Trojans
Top 25 Weekend News and Notes
Are the Aggies back?! Texas A&M wins a series against #1 Tennessee
What a shocking turn of events in this series. On Friday night, it looked like the Aggies were dead. Texas A&M fell to No. 1 Tennessee 10-0 in seven innings at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Volunteers took an early lead with a solo home run in the second inning and a three-run homer in the third, capitalizing on a two-out Aggies error. They extended their advantage with another solo shot in the fifth and a five-run sixth inning.
Aggies’ starter Ryan Prager allowed six runs (three earned) over 5.2 innings, recording four strikeouts.
Offensively, Texas A&M was held hitless, with Jace LaViolette drawing his program-record 141st career walk in the sixth. It just looked like the Aggies were lifeless.
Then came the doubleheader on Saturday, and boy, did the Aggies wake up. The Aggies took it to Tennessee, winning 9-3 with starter Justin Lamkin delivering six innings of two-earned-run baseball for his team-leading fifth quality start.
Offensively, catcher Bear Harrison and outfielder Terrence Kiel II each went 3-for-5, with Harrison adding a solo home run. Sophomore Caden Sorrell contributed two solo homers, marking his second career multi-homer game.
In Game Two, Texas A&M dominated the Volunteers, winning 17-6, matching a program record with seven home runs.
Third baseman Wyatt Henseler led the offense, going 3-for-5 with two homers and a season-high five RBI. Sorrell continued his stellar performance, adding another home run to total three for the day.
On the mound, left-hander Myles Patton pitched six innings, allowing three runs and striking out seven for his third quality start of the season. This series win marked the Aggies’ first over a top-ranked team this season and their first-ever road series victory against a No. 1 opponent.
The Aggies might be back!!
No Max Belyeu? No problem! #6 Texas takes the series from #3 Georgia
Such a massive series win for the Texas Longhorns. They really proved that even though outfielder Max Belyeu is massively important to this team, they’ve got enough firepower to continue to find ways to win.
Texas defeated the Bulldogs in game one 5-1, led by senior left-hander Jared Spencer’s standout performance.
Spencer pitched a career-best 7 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on two hits and striking out a personal-high 11 batters. He retired the first 13 batters and worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning.
Offensively, the Longhorns capitalized in the fourth and fifth innings: center fielder Will Gasparino hit a two-run homer, third baseman Casey Borba added another two-run shot, and first baseman Kimble Schuessler contributed an RBI double.
Reliever Dylan Volantis secured the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless pitching. Their victory marked Texas’ sixth consecutive conference win.
In game two, Texas overcame a 4-0 deficit to defeat Georgia and help them secure the series victory.
The comeback began in the fifth inning when designated hitter Jaquae Stewart hit a 409-foot two-run homer to right field, his first in a Texas uniform, breaking up Georgia starter Brian Curley’s no-hit bid.
In the seventh, shortstop Jalin Flores tied the game with a two-run double off the center-field wall. Catcher Rylan Galvan then walked, setting up center fielder Will Gasparino’s two-run double to give Texas the lead.
First baseman Kimble Schuessler added a sacrifice fly for insurance. Reliever Max Grubbs earned the win, pitching 3 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts, while starter Luke Harrison struck out a career-high nine over 5 2/3 innings. This victory marked Texas’ 11th comeback win of the season.
Western Kentucky shocks Dallas Baptist and might be one of the better midmajors in the country!
Western Kentucky keeps finding ways to win, this time knocking off Dallas Baptist twice on their own turf to claim the series.
Down 3-0 early in game one, the Hilltoppers wasted no time mounting a response at the plate. Western Kentucky’s offense came to life in the second inning, as first baseman Kyle Hayes delivered an RBI single to bring home Camden Ross. And speaking of Ross, the catcher came through with the biggest swing of the night, launching a three-run homer in the third to give the Hilltoppers a lead they refused to allow back.
After giving up three runs on three hits in the opening frame, starter Jack Bennett settled in and tossed 3.2 shutout innings, allowing just two hits the rest of his outing.
Following Bennett, both of Western Kentucky’s relievers in game one were lights out. Lucas Hartman was dominant out of the bullpen, pitching 2.2 no-hit innings and striking out three. Cal Higgins then came on to record the final five outs, securing the 4-3 series-opening win.
The following day, it was a completely different story. The Hilltoppers dominated in all facets, cruising to an 11-0 victory in seven innings.
Western Kentucky’s offense combined for seventeen hits, with fifteen being singles! Camden Ross didn’t slow down at the dish, going 3-for-3 with 3 RBI. Adding on, center fielder Ryan Wideman turned in a big day, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, and a pair of RBI.
As incredible as the offense was, starting pitcher Dawson Hall was just as impressive on the bump. Throwing six scoreless frames for Western Kentucky on 71 pitches, Hall allowed no free passes and threw 79% strikes!
The Hilltoppers just continue to turn heads while refusing to slow down. Back in Kentucky, the Hilltoppers aim to stay perfect at home, riding a 21-0 record, against Southern Indiana on Tuesday, before gearing up for a fun road series at Liberty this weekend.
What a rivalry series! Auburn takes down the red-hot Alabama Crimson Tide
After a tough weekend in Athens and a midweek loss to UAB, Butch Thompson and the Auburn Tigers bounced back in a big way with a huge home series win over their biggest rival, Alabama.
In both of their victories in the series, Auburn’s offense drew first blood and set the tone early, putting up four runs in the first inning of each win.
Recapping game one, Auburn couldn’t have played any better, winning 10-0 in seven innings. The Tigers’ offense collected fifteen hits, including six doubles, while only striking out three times. Auburn made it a priority to get in the Tide’s bullpen early, knocking out opposing starter Zane Adams after allowing eight hits in one inning.
Freshmen Chris Rembert and Chase Fralick continued to barrel baseballs; Rembert went 2-for-4 with a double and 3 RBI, while Fralick went 4-for-4 with two doubles.
Starting pitcher Samuel Dutton pitched a complete game, throwing all seven shutout innings of two-hit ball, keeping the Auburn bullpen fresh for Saturday’s doubleheader.
In the rubber match, it was once again Auburn’s explosive first inning that proved to be the difference maker. Thanks to two singles, a hit-by-pitch, and three more singles, the Tigers jumped out to a commanding lead, forcing Alabama to go to their bullpen early again in the first inning. Freshman Bub Terrell had a great night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with 3 RBI.
The Tigers’ bullpen stepped up big against their premier rival as well. Lefthander Griffin Graves was the first reliever to enter the game and was nails, going 2.1 shutout innings allowing two hits with two punchouts.
For the final three innings, Auburn gave the ball to Ryan Hetzler to seal the series, and he delivered. Even with a scratchy first inning in relief, Hetzler settled down and dominated the last two frames, minimizing Alabama’s offense and keeping them off balance.
Auburn is putting together a very strong resume, as they’ve now won three of their four series in conference play. That said, the schedule doesn’t let up, as they’ll welcome a red-hot LSU team this weekend.
Marshall shocks #21 Southern Miss
Perhaps the upset of the weekend, Greg Beals and Marshall win an incredible series against a stout Southern Miss squad.
Friday’s game delivered all the drama you could ask for. In what seemed to be a dominant pitching matchup early, things took a turn as the game entered the sixth frame.
Thanks to timely hitting and a defensive miscue, Southern Miss was able to put up a crooked number. Nick Monistere came through with a big two-run single to start the scoring, and Matthew Russo followed with a sac fly that pushed the Golden Eagles out to a 3-0 lead.
Going into the bottom half, the scoring wasn’t done quite yet. JB Middleton took the mound for Southern Miss to start the sixth, but after allowing two walks and hitting a batter, Colby Allen was called upon in relief.
Tyler Kamerer stepped up with the bases full and delivered the moment of the game: a little league grand slam that gave the Bison the lead. The whole stadium went nuts, as new energy and life was instilled for Marshall.
That was all left-hander Bryce Blevins needed, as the Bison starter threw a complete game on 122 pitches, surrendering just five hits (all singles) and one walk in a 4-3 victory. Blevins was exceptional, minimizing hard contact, controlling the running game, and using his pitchability to keep Southern Miss guessing.
In game three of the series, Marshall was in complete control as they blanked Southern Miss 6-0. The Bison offense collected thirteen hits, eleven of them singles, with timely hitting and a consistent effort up and down the lineup proving to be the difference.
Designated hitter Ethan Murdoch had a monster day, finishing with a 3-for-4 slashline with a walk. Shortstop Maika Nu also had a nice day at the dish, going 2-for-5 with 2 RBI.
For the second time this weekend, Marshall’s starting pitcher went the distance. True freshman Clint Moak pitched all nine innings for the Bison on 112 pitches, allowing no extra-base hits and only two walks.
Perhaps this series win over Southern Miss gives Marshall the energy and juice they needed, as it brings them back to .500 and 5-7 in conference play. The Bison travel to Athens, Ohio to play the Bobcats in a midweek matchup on Wednesday and return home for a big weekend series against Appalachian State.
Midweek Upsets to Note
Midweeks were less exciting this week, but here are a few that happened that are worth noting.
- UAB beats Auburn 4-2
- Texas State beats Texas 5-3
- Portland beats Oregon 7-6
News and Notes
Texas star outfielder Max Belyeu is out for the regular season
Texas Longhorns outfielder Max Belyeu will miss the remainder of the regular season after undergoing surgery for an avulsion fracture in his thumb, as reported by head coach Jim Schlossnagle.
Belyeu had a strong start in the 2025 season, building upon his 2024 performance, where he hit .329 with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs, earning Big 12 Player of the Year honors.
Despite this setback, there is optimism for his return during the postseason. In his absence, the Longhorns will need other players to step up as they continue their SEC schedule and aim for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.
This, of course, is a massive blow for the Longhorns, but they are plenty talented and should continue to make a massive run in SEC play.
Draft Watch: Who’s Making Waves?
2025 Draft Spotlight Player of the Week
LSU LHP Kade Anderson
Season Stats: 6-0, 2.85 ERA, 47.1 IP, 75 K, 12 BB, 8 GS, 1 CG, 1 SHO
In the most impressive outing of the past weekend, Kade Anderson grinded through a difficult Oklahoma lineup, recording 14 strikeouts and recording a complete game shutout, the first for the Tigers since 2018.
Anderson has quietly snuck up draft boards with an impressive sophomore campaign, where he’s struck out 75 batters in 47.1 innings, but Thursday was the big moneymaker for him.
Anderson’s arsenal is led by a dynamic fastball that features plenty of carry and slight cutting action, sitting in the low-90s and touching the mid-90s with ease. His curveball was the primary offspeed in 2024, sitting in the mid-70s with big depth, but his new mid-80s slider has given him a new weapon to steal strikes. It’s now his most utilized pitch, throwing it 27% of the time and featuring big sweeping action.
The changeup has taken strides, too, flashing great sink and fade away from the bats of righties. He does get lit up a bit by lefties, which is something he’ll need to fix as a pro, but everything is trending towards a first-round selection in July.
Other Top MLB Draft Performers
|Pitcher
|Stats
|LHP Kade Anderson, LSU
|9 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 14 K
|LHP Cade Obermueller, Iowa
|7 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 12 K
|RHP Colton Book, Saint Joseph’s
|7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 13 K
|LHP Liam Doyle, Tennessee
|6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K
|LHP Jared Spencer, Texas
|7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 11 K
|RHP Tyler Bremner, UC Santa Barbara
|7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K
|LHP Caleb Leys, Maine
|7 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K
|RHP Logan Lunceford, Wake Forest
|5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K
|RHP Aaron Savary, Iowa
|6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
|RHP Sean Youngerman, Oklahoma State
|8 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 11 K
|RHP Blake Gillespie, Charoltte
|6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 9 K
|LHP Jamie Arnold, Florida State
|5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 10 K
|RHP Colton Book, Saint Joseph’s
|7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 13 K
|LHP Zach Root, Arkansas
|5 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
|RHP Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma
|6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
|Hitter
|Stats
|3B Bryce Molinaro, Penn State
|6-for-15, 2B, 4 HR, 6 RBI, 4 BB, SB
|C Karson Bowen, TCU
|9-for-13, 3B, HR, 7 RBI, 4 BB,
|3B Anthony DePino, Rhode Island
|9-for-15, 4 2B, 3B, HR, 9 RBI, 5 BB
|OF Aidan Tell, Virginia
|9-for-16, 2 2B, 2 HR, 6 RB, 4 BB, SB
|OF Eddie King, Jr., Louisville
|6-for-14, 2 2B, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 3 BB
|SS Luke Hill, Ole Miss
|9-for-19, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 2 SB
|1B Ty Doucette, Rutgers
|9-for-18, HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB, SB
|SS Kyle Lodise, Georgia Tech
|7-for-16, 3 2B, 3B, HR, 9 RBI, 2 BB
|OF Gavin Turley, Oregon State
|6-for-11, 2 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB
|SS Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas
|8-for-15, 2B, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 2 SB
|OF Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M
|5-for-15, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 3 BB, 2 SB
|OF Charles Davalan, Arkansas
|7-for-18, 3B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 2 BB, SB
|1B Ethan Petry, South Carolina
|3-for-9, HR, 2 RBI, 7 BB
|OF James Quinn-Irons, George Mason
|6-for-14, 3 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 4 SB
