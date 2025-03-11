College Baseball Week 3: News and Notes

Stanford’s bullpen after Matt Scott was quality, combining for 5 ⅓ innings of three-run ball. More specifically, Trevor Moore was lights out for three innings in relief, striking out four and allowing no runs.

Though North Carolina did bounce back to win Saturday’s matchup, Stanford shut out the Tar Heels and won game three 7-0 to claim the series.

Stanford’s starting pitcher, Joey Volchko, was incredible, throwing 5 ⅓ innings while only giving up three hits and six punchouts. Relievers Aiden Keenan and Toran O’Horran combined to pitch the remainder of game three, striking out eight and allowing only one walk.

Timely hitting was the theme of the Stanford offense, as they increased their lead slowly as the game went on. Charlie Saum and Ethan Hott launched solo shots over the course of the rubber match, as well as earning two RBIs each.

Boston College shocks #8 Virginia and wins the series: Talk about an opening statement to start conference play, Boston College scores 29 runs on the road while earning a series win over Virginia. Flashback to Friday’s matchup, the Golden Eagles rallied late, notably led by Josiah Ragsdale’s game-tying two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Boston College’s offense would add three more runs in the inning and hold on to secure a Friday night 7-4 win.