2025 MLB Draft Deep Dive: Devin Taylor

From the moment Taylor landed on campus, his talent shined incredibly bright. As a freshman, he hit 16 homers, and slashed .315/.430/.650 with a 1.080 OPS in 55 games, immediately making an impact in Indiana’s lineup. He led the team with a 143 wRC+, showing how big of an impact he made.

Fast forward one more season, as Taylor entered his sophomore season in 2024, where he tore the cover off the ball. His power saw an even bigger spike, seeing him hit 20 homers while slashing .357.449/.660 with a 1.109 OPS while leading the team with a 150 wRC+ once again.

From that point on, scouts fell in love with Taylor’s game, leading him to be projected as one of the top players selected in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Taylor’s stance is a big reason for his strength and sheer raw power. He crouches fairly low into his stance, really prioritizing storing up his power in his back half. He has a decently sized leg kick, reminding me a lot of Pirates star prospect, Termarr Johnson, another smaller, lefty slugger.

Along with this, Taylor doesn’t see a whole lot of movement in his hands, allowing for a clearer path to the ball, which could be a huge reason for his power. This is also one of the bigger adjustments he’s made over his college career, allowing for fewer at-bats where was beaten simply for too much movement in his hands.

While Taylor does a lot of things well, the most obvious strengths he possesses are his power and excellent quality of contact tools. He should possess the raw power to hit 30 homers at the big-league level, especially with some fine-tuning in the lower minors.